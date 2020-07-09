AllTitans
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

NFL Policy on Jersey Swaps Will Impact Titans Safety, Among Others

Mike Hogan

Tennessee Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro sat in his game room on May 29 and fielded questions from media members about football, an ongoing pandemic, video games and a gender reveal gone wrong, which he posted to his Instagram.

Another topic discussed was about what hung on the wall behind him: NFL jerseys from the numerous postgame jersey swaps he has done with players and teammates throughout his career.

“These are just all the jerseys that I’ve got throughout the years,” Vaccaro said. “Earl (Thomas) is behind me, KB (Kevin Byard), Ha Ha Clinton-Dix when he was with the Packers, Malcolm Jenkins, Tony (Jefferson), Landon Collins. Drew (Brees), if you can see, Drew is right there behind me next to Von (Miller).”

He explained that he still has many others to hang up. This year, he may have time to catch up on that.

In addition to a slew of other rules and protocols that NFL players, coaches and other team personnel will have to follow, the increasingly popular postgame tradition will go by the wayside in 2020.

According to NFL.com’s Tom Pellissero, NFL teams will be “forbidden from postgame interactions within six feet of each other and jersey exchanges between players will be prohibited during the 2020 season.”

A large contingent of NFL players, including Vaccarro, were inquisitive and critical after catching wind of the news.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson tweeted, “that’s DAMN SILLY bro..”

Vaccaro, who swapped jerseys with Watson last season (pictured), responded to Watson’s tweet, “But we can tackle each other? Cmon now.”

Watson later engaged with a few fans: “Then explain to me why are they allowing us to play at all? The other 4 quarters don’t matter.. I don’t understand so help me sir.”

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, who never shies away from voicing his

opinion, shared a similar sentiment.

“This is a perfect example of NFL thinking in a nutshell,” Sherman tweeted. “Players can go engage in a full contact game and do it safely. However, it is deemed unsafe for them to exchange jerseys after said game.”

Unless Vaccaro and others can find a safe, COVID-19-acceptable way to swap jerseys, they will more than likely have to wait until further notice to add to their cherished collections. Or in Vaccaro’s case, a game-room shrine.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Countdown to Kickoff: 67 Days

In 67 starts over six seasons, Erron Kinney showed he was a well-rounded tight end.

David Boclair

New Group of Captains Will Guide Titans in 2020

Four long-time locker room leaders no longer are on the roster.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 68 Days

The Titans have been contenders for the division title more often than not since the start of the 1999 season.

David Boclair

Robinson Won't Pay Clowney Sight Unseen

Titans general manager reiterates that 'you want to make sure that the player is healthy.'

Mike Hogan

Countdown to Kickoff: 69 Days

Tennessee won fewer games than the vast majority of NFL teams during the last decade.

David Boclair

A New, Narrow Definition of Success

Tennessee no longer interested regular-season win streaks or playoff runs that stop short of the Super Bowl.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 70 Days

Frank Wycheck's best seasons made him one of the NFL's best tight ends during the Titans' earliest years in Tennessee.

David Boclair

Titans Plan to Limit Seating at Nissan Stadium

An exact number of fans for home games has not been determined; season ticket holders will have the option to opt out.

Mike Hogan

Countdown to Kickoff: 71 Days

Long field goal attempts -- and makes -- were a common occurrence when Rob Bironas was the Titans' kicker.

David Boclair

Titans Trust Offseason Dialogue Will Pay Off

Players, executives express confidence that frank, productive discussions of race issues, protests, etc. will reap on-field benefits.

David Boclair