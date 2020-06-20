Titans Fullback Accused of Rape

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Titans fullback Khari Blasingame was accused of rape via Twitter early Saturday morning.

The accuser said the alleged attack took place several years ago but “never reported because I didn’t (think) at the time [I] realized my experience was rape.” She added, though, that she subsequently went to the hospital and has those records.

She said the encounter caused her to bleed and made her feel as if she "wanted to die."

Blasingame’s agent issued a statement Saturday afternoon in which he acknowledged a connection between Blasingame and his accuser. Whatever physical relation the two had was consensual, Nate Litwin wrote in his own Twitter post.

“On June 19, 2020, an allegation was made against my client Khari Blasingame,” Litwin wrote. “We believe every woman should be heard and respected. My client had a consensual relationship with this person while they were both in college. The allegation of rape now being made four years later is false. No further comment will be made at this time.”

The Titans signed Blasingame, 23, off Minnesota’s practice squad last November, and he played the final six regular-season games as well as all three postseason contests. He caught four passes for 54 yards in the regular season.

He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt following a college career that included a switch from linebacker to running back in 2015. His accuser also was a Vanderbilt student and directed her comments about the alleged incident toward the campus’ African American community.

The complete accusation (note: includes coarse language):

Several hours later the accuser tweeted again and challenged Vanderbilt University to stop using Blasingame in promotional materials, including for Project Safe, a 24/7 program for those "impacted by gender and sexual harassment, sexual assault, intimate partner violence, stalking and more."

Blasingame spent five years at Vanderbilt, during which he earned an undergraduate degree in medicine, health and society and began work toward a master’s in education. He was a three-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll and a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-District selection. He also was a nominee for the the 2018 Allstate-AFCA Good Works Team.