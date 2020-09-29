SI.com
Albert Haynesworth Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge

Mike Hogan

Police in Cleveland, Tenn. arrested former Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth on disorderly conduct and domestic violence chargers on Monday, according to online records.

According to the official report, police responded to a home on Monday afternoon where Haynesworth was engaged in a verbal altercation with a man who is currently involved with Haynesworth’s former girlfriend, Brittany Jackson. The man was identified as Reginald Tucker.

“Ms. Jackson told officers that Haynesworth drove to Cleveland from Franklin, Tennessee, after making threats to physically harm Ms. Jackson and Mr. Tucker, according to a release from the Cleveland police department. “Although no physical assault was reported, Tennessee Code Annotated (TCA) 39-13-101 states ‘a person commits assault who intentionally or knowingly causes another to reasonably fear imminent bodily injury.’

“… After being told multiple times to stop yelling and cursing, Haynesworth was taken into custody, charged with domestic assault and disorderly conduct and transported to the Bradley County Justice Center.”

It is not the first time that Haynesworth’s and Jackson’s relationship has involved the authorities. The couple have a child together.

It’s also not the first time Haynesworth has been charged with a crime.

In 2015, he pleaded guilty in Knox County (Tenn.) court to a charge of reckless boating, for which he was cited the previous July. In 2011, he was charged with misdemeanor sexual abuse after an encounter with a waitress in a Washington D.C. hotel lounge (he later pleaded no contest). That same year, he was charged after allegedly punched a man in a road-rage incident in Northern Virginia. He pleaded no contest in that matter as well.

A first-round selection by the Titans in the 2002 NFL Draft, Haynesworth is still known as one of the most disruptive players in Titans history.

The 6-foot-6, 320-pound defensive tackle recorded 60 tackles for a loss over the course of seven seasons with the Titans. He averaged 6.7 per season and recorded a career-high 11 tackles for a loss in 2004. In total, Haynesworth amassed 272 tackles with Tennessee. In addition, Haynesworth compiled 120 quarterback pressures and 20 sacks in his time with the Titans, including a career-high 8.5 in his final season with the Titans (2008).

Haynesworth appeared in two Pro Bowls while with the Titans (2007, 2008) and took home First-Team All-Pro honors twice (2007, 2008).

He signed a record-setting seven-year, $100 million contract with Washington in 2009. However, he only spent two seasons there and did not put up the numbers expected of him. Haynesworth played in 20 games with Washington, recording 6.5 sacks, 12 tackles for a loss and 53 tackles.

Haynesworth spent his final NFL season (2011) with two teams, the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That season, he played in 13 games and did record a single tackle or sack. 

