Titans-Broncos: Live Updates and Analysis

The Tennessee Titans and Denver Broncos conclude Week 1 of the 2020 NFL schedule with their intra-conference matchup, which is the second half of a Monday Night Football doubleheader.

Empower Field at Mile High is the NFL’s sixth-largest stadium with a capacity of 76,125, but there will be no fans in the stands due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Broncos were 5-3 at home last season, including a 16-0 victory over the Titans in Week 6.

The Titans have lost three of their last four season-openers but managed to finish with a winning record every time (9-7 in each of the last four years).

The teams have met 39 times in the regular season, and Tennessee leads the series 22-16-1, but the Broncos have a 12-7-1 edge for games played in Denver. Since the Titans relocated from Houston, the Broncos have won five of seven (both Tennessee victories have been at Nissan Stadium).

WORDS OF WISDOM

A.J. Brown on the idea of celebrating a touchdown without fans in the stands: “Just celebrate with the team. That’s what it comes down to. We play a team game, playing the game with our teammates, for our loved ones. Unfortunately, there are no fans right now. So, just celebrate with your teammates because they helped you get to the end zone anyway.”

INACTIVES

Tennessee: WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, RB Darrynton Evans, OLB Vic Beasley, OLB Derick Roberson, G/C Jamil Douglas, TE Geoff Swaim and DT Larrell Murchison.

Denver: WR KJ Hamler, WR Courtland Sutton, ILB Mark Barron, G Netane Muti, OLB Von Miller, TE Albert Ogwuegbunam and DT McTelvin Agim.

And here we go …

FIRST QUARTER

Tennessee gets the ball to start the game. Kalif Raymond gets 19 yards on the kickoff return and the Titans start at their own 20.

Right guard Nate Davis commits the first Tennessee of the penalty of the season. He is called for a false start prior to the second snap of the contest (Ryan Tannehill ran for 11 yards on the first). Davis was called for eight penalties last season as a rookie. Five of them were false starts.

The Titans’ first drive ends after six plays, which netted 28 yards. Tight end Jonnu Smith accounted for 22 yards on a screen pass. Derrick Henry gained just five yards on two carries.

Jadeveon Clowney makes two tackles for the Titans on Denver’s first three plays. The defense forces a punt after five plays and 26 yards by the Broncos.

The offense had two penalties on its first possession. Special teams called for holding (Amami Hooker) on the season’s first punt return. Tennessee’s second drive will start from its own 13.

(5:27) The more things change the more they stay the same. An eight-play, 58-yard drive ends with no points when kicker Stephen Gostkowski misses a 47-yard field goal attempt to the right. Corey Davis had two catches for 36 yards on the drive.