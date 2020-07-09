New Group of Captains Will Guide Titans in 2020

The Tennessee Titans have room at the top.

Three of last season’s five captains no longer are with the team. Quarterback Marcus Mariota and linebacker Wesley Woodyard were not re-signed and defensive lineman Jurrell Casey was traded.

All had served in that role for at least four years. Also gone is tight end Delanie Walker, who was a captain from 2015-18. He was released back in March.

As a result, the 2020 season will feature a significant shift in locker room leadership. Safety Kevin Byard and center Ben Jones are the only returning captains, and they each did the job for the first time last season.

Left tackle Taylor Lewan already is on the record with his desire to wear a “C.” Quarterback Ryan Tannehill has established himself as a prominent voice already during the offseason, and running back Derrick Henry emerged as the “heart and soul” of the team during last season’s playoff run.

A look at potential Titans captains for this season:

Derrick Henry, running back: Everyone saw the post-game locker room videos from late last season, particularly during the playoffs, when it was Henry who addressed the rest of the players about what they had accomplished and immediately set the stage for what was to come. He is an example of how a leader emerges through performance and the force of his personality over time. If teams could name a general, he would be in line for that spot.

Ryan Tannehill, quarterback: This is a no-brainer. The nature of the position naturally lends itself to captaincy, but Tannehill has shown a better understanding of what it means to lead the offense than any quarterback this team has had since Matt Hasselbeck. He makes demands, instills confidence and expresses a vision – all in a way that inspires rather than alienates his teammates. He is a sure thing.

Taylor Lewan, tackle: For seven games in 2015 (his second season), Lewan was a captain. That distinction was removed after coach Ken Whisenhunt was fired and he has not gotten it back. Lewan plays, practices and generally operates off emotion, which is not a flaw but it’s also not a leadership trait. He is better suited to be one of the guys (he’s the Titans’ ultimate ‘guy,’ actually). As the oldest player on offense and a three-time Pro Bowler, he naturally will have a strong presence, but he should not be a captain.

Rashaan Evans, linebacker: As the man who runs the huddle on defense and the Titans’ leading tackler, he is in a natural leadership position. He also is smart and charismatic, which gives him an undeniable presence in the locker room. Add the fact that he was a first-round pick in 2018 and he looks like someone who is ready to step into a bona fide leadership role.

Kenny Vaccaro, safety: He is a seven-year veteran who had not been in a playoff game before last season. Vaccaro is quiet but intense and unrelenting in the way he conducts himself during the week. With cornerback Logan Ryan gone, he is likely to become the conscience of the secondary, and that traditionally has been a significant thing on this team.

Kevin Byard, safety: One of the two returning captains, he has developed into one of the Titans’ spokesmen in the last couple seasons. He also is one of the highest-paid players at his position in the NFL, not to mention one of the most productive. There is no reason to think he won’t be a captain again.

Ben Jones, center: The other returning captain from 2019, he is often overlooked as one of the most productive players on the team. He is a guy who wants to play and practice even when he is hurt and quietly anchors a position group that has more personality than most offensive lines. If Lewan’s desire to be a captain is satisfied, it could cost Jones his spot because two from the offensive line seems unlikely. There is no question, though, he is well-suited for the job.

Brett Kern, punter: There were times last season when many felt Kern was the Titans’ best player. He’s a three-time Pro Bowler and now an All-Pro. Most of his teammates probably don’t realize how he does it, but they all know he has worked to make himself one of the best punters in the league. It seems unlikely, but his efforts could be rewarded with a spot on the leadership group, particularly if the mandate is to designate someone as special teams captain.

DaQuan Jones, nose tackle: He is the senior member of the defense and a guy who has missed just four games in the past five seasons. He is not outspoken and performs an often-thankless role for the defense, but his longevity and steady performance make him a longshot for the role.