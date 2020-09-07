Rookie Running Back Rates as Fantasy Bargain

If the Tennessee Titans’ top two running backs stand side by side, there is no doubt that Derrick Henry, who is 6-foot-3, 247 pounds, would overshadow Darrynton Evans, who is 5-foot-10, 203 pounds.

The same is true when it comes to their fantasy football value. After all, Henry is the starter and the NFL’s 2019 rushing champion. Evans is a rookie who projects as a change of pace and a pass receiving option when the situation demands.

That does not mean that fantasy owners should overlook Evans completely. SI.com senior fantasy expert Michael Fabiano lists the third-round pick out of Appalachian State as one of this year’s bargain value rookies who merit serious consideration as late-round selections in many fantasy leagues.

Here is Fabiano’s take on Evans:

No one in his right mind would argue that Derrick Henry won’t remain the Titans offense's centerpiece in 2020. Still, Evans could turn into a nice complement or change-of-pace runner when the team finds itself in passing-down situations. Dion Lewis, who is now with the Giants, saw 33 percent of the Titans carries and 15 percent of the team's target share a season ago. So, unless Tennessee wants to run Henry completely into the ground, Evans should see enough burn to be worth a late look. He's also the primary handcuff for owners who land Henry, so his value would take a big-time upward leap if Henry were forced to miss time due to injuries or COVID-19.

What Fabiano does not mention is that Lewis actually lost playing time in 2019, in part, because he was not as good as the previous season.

In 2018, he played more than 60 percent of the snaps on offense, rushed for 577 yards and a touchdown and was targeted 67 times in the passing game, second only to wide receiver Corey Davis (he caught 59 passes for 400 yards and a touchdown).

The Titans certainly plan to lean heavily on Henry once again this season. However, it is clear that their playbook includes opportunities for a guy like Evans, provided he proves that he deserves the snaps.

“We feel like we got a lot of versatility and we'll see what it brings and how the season goes,” offensive coordinator Arthur Smith said during camp. “It's hard to predict. You can go in there and say, ‘Hey, I think this is what will happen,’ but if something happens, you have an injury, things can change in a heartbeat.

“… (Evans has) done a good job for a rookie. What we saw coming from App. State, he's got some speed, so we’ll just see how it shakes out.”