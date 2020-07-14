AllTitans
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Report: Henry, Titans Won't Agree to Long-Term Extension

David Boclair

Derrick Henry is likely to play the 2020 NFL season on the one-year, non-exclusive franchise tender he signed in April.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday morning that the NFL’s leading rusher and the Tennessee Titans are not expected to come to terms on a long-term extension before 3 p.m. (CDT) Wednesday, the deadline to reach a deal that would negate the one-year, $10.278 million franchise tender.

Schefter added that salary cap uncertainty for 2021 and beyond created by the COVID-19 pandemic makes it likely that all tagged players will play the coming season on those one-year deals.

Henry is one of 14 players across the league tagged by his team in March as a way to retain his rights (13 received franchise tags and Arizona running back Kenyon Drake got a transition tag). He led the NFL with 303 carries and 1,540 rushing yards in 2019 and added a league-best 446 postseason rushing yards as the Titans advanced to the AFC Championship game.

The 2015 Heisman Trophy winner has been Tennessee’s leading rusher each of the last three seasons and is the most prominent player on the roster not under contract beyond 2020.

The Titans’ starting quarterback (Ryan Tannehill), their leaders in receptions (A.J. Brown) and sacks (Harold Landry) from 2019, their best offensive linemen (Taylor Lewan) and the man who has more interceptions over the past three seasons than any player in the NFL, safety Kevin Byard, are all under contract for multiple seasons. Brown and Landry are still playing under their rookie contracts.

Instead, Henry falls into the same category as the overwhelming majority of those who have done business with the Titans this offseason. Free agents Vic Beasley, cornerback Johnathan Joseph, tackle Ty Sambrailo and defensive end Jack Crawford as well as returning players like linebacker Kamalei Correa, tight end MyCole Pruitt, cornerback Tye Smith, linebacker Reggie Gilbert and tight end Anthony Firkser all signed one-year deals earlier in the offseason.

Henry rushed for 100 yards or more in five of the final six regular season games capped by a 211-yard performance against Houston. He had two of the league’s top four single-game rushing performances and two of the top three playoff performances last season.

With 3,833 career rushing yards, he already ranks fifth in franchise history. Only Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott, Atlanta’s Todd Gurley and Philadelphia’s Jordan Howard have had more rushing yards over the past four seasons, and only Gurley and Elliott have scored more rushing touchdowns than Henry, who has notched 38.

General manager Jon Robinson characterized a long-term deal with Henry as one of his top priorities this offseason and regularly called negotiations "positive."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Complete Titans Overall Player Ratings for EASports Madden NFL 21

Derrick Henry is the X-factor; Kevin Byard also has superstar abilities.

Mike Hogan

Tannehill Falls Short of Top 10 Madden 21 QB Ratings

Titans quarterback set a number of career-highs, led the NFL in a couple categories in 2019.

David Boclair

Former Titans RB Part of Prospective MLB Ownership Group

DeMarco Murray is part of a star-studded collection of individuals led by A-Rod and J.Lo that hopes to purchase the New York Mets.

David Boclair

Woodyard Fighting for Viable Opt-Out Option

Former Titans linebacker is an NFLPA Vice President, wants players to feel protected regardless of whether they play in 2020 or not.

Mike Hogan

Countdown to Kickoff: 63 Days

Travis Henry had 63 first downs rushing during his brief -- but important -- time with Tennessee.

David Boclair

Lewan's Plan For a Safe -- And Full -- NFL Season

Titans tackle does not want to separate players from families completely, believes the league has the resources to make it work.

Mike Hogan

Countdown to Kickoff: 64 Days

In the 21 years since they became the Titans their players have made a combined 64 Pro Bowl appearances.

David Boclair

Ravens Snub Proves Titans are Mason's True Team

The most productive receiver of the Titans era, a two-time Pro Bowler and an NFL record-setter formally retired with Baltimore in 2012.

David Boclair

Inside the AFC South: Head Coaches Pros, Cons

Mike Vrabel, Frank Reich, Doug Marrone and Bill O'Brien all have had some good and bad moments during their time in charge of their respective teams.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 65 Days

An average of 65 tackles per season does not tell the whole story of Lance Schulters' time with Tennessee.

David Boclair