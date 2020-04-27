AllTitans
Opinions Vary on Titans' Draft Class

David Boclair

Opinions are plentiful, and when it comes to the Tennessee Titans’ 2020 draft class, they also are wide-ranging.

Depending on which outlet you read, the Titans either got nearly everything they needed with their six selections or they brought in a half dozen players who will contribute little this fall. For the most part, though, the reviews were generally positive.

Here is a roundup of the grades they received and what stood out in the minds of those doing the grading:

Sporting News: A

What they said: “The Titans didn’t get edge-rush depth, but they did everything else they needed.”

NFL.com: B+

What they said: “The Titans crushed Day 2 of the draft, getting the corner they absolutely needed in [Kristian] Fulton and finding that quick complementary back to Derrick Henry in [Darrynton] Evans.”

SBNation: B+

What they said: “You could see the pick of offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson coming a mile away for the Titans. The right tackle is perfect for Tennessee’s run-based offense.”

NBC Sports: B

What they said: “Tennessee went about dutifully addressing weaknesses with OT Isaiah Wilson No. 29, CB Kristian Fulton in Round 2 -- a potential steal there -- and RB Darrynton Evans in the third.”

SI.com: B

What they said: “It’s straightforward: When you’re a run-heavy team and you just lost your quality right tackle in free agency, it’s imperative you find a new quality right tackle.”

Washington Post: B

What they said: “The Titans, coming off their run to the AFC championship game, gave themselves a candidate to replace the departed Conklin with their first-round choice of T Isaiah Wilson.”

Rotoworld: B

What they said: “Evans has been a running sleeper of mine all draft season because he’s young (21), productive (1,480 rushing yards), and fast (4.41). … He’s an ideal complement to Derrick Henry.”

Bleacher Report: B

What they said: No comments provided.

TheSpun.com: B-

What they said: “The most fun pick here, though? Hawaii’s Cole McDonald, who could throw for five touchdowns and/or five interceptions in a given week.”

Fantasy Pros: B-

What they said: “The Titans draft was solid, but not addressing edge rusher bumps their grade down.”

Pro Football Focus: C+

What they said: “After getting a steal in Fulton, Tennessee responded with a pretty huge reach in Darrynton Evans. He was only 221 on our draft board.”

ESPN (Mel Kiper): C+

What he said: “I was surprised the Titans didn't take an edge rusher, and Wilson was a reach on my board.”

Yahoo Sports: C

What they said: “They took a player I might have drafted in Round 2 in the first round. And then they used a second-round pick on a player I could have considered late in Round 1. So it sort of evens out?”

CBS Sports: C

What they said: “I liked the first two picks, getting tackle Isaiah Wilson and Fulton in the first two rounds. Taking a back in the third is a luxury.”

USA Today: D+

What they said: “Hard to argue with the program GM Jon Robinson and coach Mike Vrabel are building but unclear if this year's picks will help much in 2020.”

