Simmons Wears Success Well

Mike Hogan

Second-year defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons has quickly become popular among Tennessee Titans fans.

So popular that he may release a T-Shirt with his image and nickname, “Big Jeff,” on the center of it.

Simmons posted a picture of the T-Shirt on Twitter Friday evening.

The 6-foot-4, 301-pound Simmons has given fans plenty of reasons to root for him, especially after the Titans’ 16-14 season-opening victory over the Denver Broncos.

Against Denver, Simmons recorded four tackles and a fumble recovery. His biggest play of the game came on a fourth down late in the second quarter. With the Broncos inches away from taking a 14-7 lead, Simmons shed a block and blew up the play, stuffing tight end Jake Butt one yard shy from the endzone.

“Somebody's got to whip somebody's butt, and somebody's got to make a play,” coach Mike Vrabel said of Simmons’ goal-line stop. “That's really what it comes down to. I thought (Simmons) and some of those guys down there were really good.”

A first-round selection by the Titans in the 2019 NFL Draft, Simmons did not appear in a game until Week 7 of last season due to a knee injury he sustained during pre-draft training. In nine contests as a rookie, he recorded 40 tackles, two sacks and 14 quarterback pressures. In the Titans’ three postseason games, he made just three stops.

Simmons spent time rehabbing this offseason and said he lost weight in the process. During training camp, Vrabel said Simmons appeared to be moving quicker than he did as a rookie last season.

“Personally, I know what I bring to this team, and I want to be the best Jeffery Simmons I can be. I am going to try to bring that every time,” he said before the regular season. “I know that if I can bring that, I can bring a lot of value to this team.”

And he gets to cash in on the clothing industry.

