McNichols Finally Off and Running

Whether he admits it or not, things never have been this way for Jeremy McNichols.

A fifth-round selection by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2017, the backup running back has been through a spin cycle out of which many players never find their way. The cycle is something along the lines of being cut, signed, placed on a practice squad, elevated to an active roster for a short period of time, and around again.

It now may be a thing of the past, but not long ago there was nothing to indicate his latest stint would be any different than the previous ones, or any of the other places he had been.

“When I got back here, they just said, ‘Come in and work, and see what happens,’” McNichols said. “That’s what I did. Whatever opportunities I got or the coaches allowed me to have, I just went out there and went as hard as I could for as long as I could. I just want to be here and help the team win.”

Even if his contributions have been small, the 5-foot-9 McNichols has helped the team win this season in what is his third stint as a Titan.

In the Titans’ 42-16 win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 5, McNichols had nine carries for 28 yards. In a 42-36 overtime victory over the Houston Texans last Sunday, he recorded a handful of important plays, including a 17-yard run in the extra period that led to Derrick Henry’s five-yard game-winning touchdown run. In total, he amassed 51 yards on five carries.

For as many exciting plays McNichols has made with the ball in his hand this season, he has also contributed in a few thankless categories.

“I take a lot of pride in pass protection,” he said. “I know if [quarterback] Ryan [Tannehill] has time, and I step up and block, I know he can get the ball down the field. I know my teammates can catch and run, so I take a lot of pride back there in pass protection and working with the offensive line is great. We’re on the same page.”

While that is a snapshot of McNichols’ current role, arguably nobody on the Titans’ roster has worked harder to earn his spot.

In addition to tiem spent on the practice squads of the Buccaneers (2017), Denver Broncos (2018) and Titans (2019 and 2020), McNichols has spent time with four other franchises, including the San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars.

From 2017 until this season, McNichols had been released or waived seven times. He played in five games and recorded four carries for eight yards.

“I just went to work every day,” McNichols said. “Whether I was at home, working in the gym, working with coaches at home or on a team. I just had a lot of faith that an opportunity would come.”

Coach Mike Vrabel on Sunday said he sees a player that has taken full advantage of an opportunity in the 24-year-old running back.

“He's prepared. He's ready to go in there,” Vrabel said after the Titans’ victory over the Texans. “A lot of our success in that game was due to Jeremy (McNichols) and his ability to protect on third down, protecting in the passing game when they blitzed, that was a huge key. Gave us some good runs there when he was in there as well.”

Even the NFL’s leading rusher, often a man of few words, had something to say about McNichols’ performances this season.

“Hats off to (McNichols),” Henry said last Sunday after rushing for 212 yards. “He don't show up in the stats that much, but he does a great job for us, coming in on third down, picking up blitzes, making critical plays throughout the game, running hard, finishing runs.”

A lot can change over the course of a season as McNichols’ role could increase or decrease. For example, his emergence in recent games has coincided with the fact that rookie running back Darrynton Evans was placed on injured reserve.

As of now, though, it appears as if he has found stability that long has eluded him.

When people are turned away as much as McNichols has been, there are opportunities to give up. McNichols, though, has grown through what he has gone through, even if just some of it appears in the stat sheet.

“I just had a resilient mindset,” he said. “When somebody tells me no, I just gotta keep going until an opportunity arises. I just kept grinding, putting my head down, bringing my lunch pal and hard hat to work every single day. Just see how everything plays out.

“That was my mindset going through this the last couple of years. Just keep going no matter what until they tell you no.”