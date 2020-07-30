AllTitans
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Robinson Provides Update of Beasley's 'Unexecused' Absence

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – Vic Beasley will take part in training camp with the Tennessee Titans. Eventually.

Exactly when the veteran outside linebacker plans to show up, however, remains unclear.

Thursday, general manager Jon Robinson updated the status of Beasley, who failed to report as scheduled for the start of training camp. Robinson said he had received assurance that the player still intended to join the team but did not provide a timetable for his arrival.

One of the team’s key offseason acquisitions, Beasley has been on the Titans’ Reserve-Did Not Report list since Tuesday, the day all veterans other than quarterbacks were to arrive for the start of training camp.

Robinson issued the following statement:

“On Tuesday July 28, we placed Vic Beasley on the Reserve-Did Not Report list. I have been in contact with Vic, he is not here, he understands his absence is unexcused, and he told me he will be reporting to camp in the near future. Our current focus is on the players that are here now, getting everyone acclimated to the protocols, our building, and our football program. We will have the same acclimation process with Vic when he reports.”

The fact that Robinson and Beasley have communicated directly is a good sign. NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported a day earlier that team officials had not heard from the former NFL sack champion and had no idea why he had not shown at the training facility.

Beasley, 28, agreed to a one-year, $9.5 million contract during the legal tampering period (March 17) and formally signed the deal two weeks later.

The eighth overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, he spent his first five seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. During that time, a member of the Falcons defense finished a season with five or more sacks 10 times. Beasley accounted for four of those 10, including two of the top three totals (an NFL-best 15 1/2 in 2016 and eight in 2019).

With 37 1/2 sacks for his career, he ranks just outside of the NFL’s top 20 over the past five seasons and is expected to help a defense that registered 43 sacks (tied for 13th in the NFL) last season.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vrabel 'Hopeful' Players Make Good Choices When On Their Own

Titans coach says you 'try to influence them the best that you can.'

Mike Hogan

Henry One of NFL's Top 10 Players for 2020

Titans running back lands at No. 10 on the list determined by a vote of players across the league.

Mike Hogan

Players Might Miss Preseason Games More Than They Realize

Meaningless contests provide a meaningful break from the training camp grind.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 47 Days

In seven seasons with Tennessee, defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth spent an inordinate amount of time in the opponent's backfield.

David Boclair

Vic Beasley a No-Show for Start of Camp

Free agent linebacker was the only one who did not report with the rest of the Titans veterans Tuesday.

David Boclair

Corey Davis Placed on PUP List

Wide receiver in a contract year is one of two Titans veterans who will be sidelined by a physical issue at the start of training camp.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 48 Days

Tim Shaw did exactly what was expected during his three seasons with the Titans; it is what happened next that he never anticipated.

David Boclair

Undrafted Rookie Opts Out Over COVID Concerns

Tackle Anthony McKinney is the only member of the Tennessee Titans thus far who has decided to skip the 2020 NFL season.

Mike Hogan

First-Round Pick Isaiah Wilson Placed on COVID-19 Reserve List

Linebacker Jayon Brown also unavailable, opens training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

David Boclair

Warmack Puts Comeback on Hold

Former Titans offensive lineman is one of the first NFL Players to opt out of 2020 season due to pandemic concerns.

David Boclair