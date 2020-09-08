SI.com
AllTitans
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Search

Injury Issues Follow Mariota to Raiders

David Boclair

Marcus Mariota hoped a change will do him good.

Well, his first season with the Las Vegas Raiders is different, but not in a good way.

The former Tennessee Titans quarterback is on injured reserve for the first time. The Raiders made the move Monday with Mariota, who battled a strained pectoral muscle throughout preseason camp.

Under adjusted personnel rules for the 2020 season, the 2014 Heisman Trophy winner at Oregon will be eligible to return to the active roster after three weeks.

Mariota battled injury issues during his five seasons with the Tennessee Titans but always managed to get back on the field as quickly as possible. In his four full seasons as a starter he never played all 16 games, but he never missed more than two in a row. Three times in those four years, he was unavailable for the regular-season finale.

Knee sprains caused him to miss two games in the first half of his rookie year (2015) as well as the final two that season. A broken fibula sustained in Week 16 knocked him out for the 2016 finale and limited his offseason preparation for the following campaign. A hamstring strain sidelined him for one game in 2017, and a nerve issue knocked him out for one contest early in 2018 as well as the Week 17 showdown with Indianapolis with a playoff berth on the line (Tennessee lost with Blaine Gabbert at quarterback).

Those were only the issues that were documented on the NFL’s official injury report. Other ailments, which he reportedly played through, involved his back, his ribs, a foot and a knee.

Mariota signed a free agent deal with the Raiders in March that made him the NFL’s highest-paid backup quarterback. It was expected that he ultimately would compete with Derek Carr to be the starter, and his contract includes incentives that will significantly increase his compensation if that happens.

“As far as having Marcus here, I think he’s been everything as advertised as a person,” Raiders general manager Mike Mayock said recently. “You know, he was coming off some physical stuff. [coach] Jon Gruden and I talked to Marcus about kind of rebuilding from the ground up in his footwork and just coming off the injuries.”

Now, he is starting off with another one.

THANKS FOR READING ALL TITANS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Countdown to Kickoff: 7 Days

Billy Volek lost seven times as the Titans' starting quarterback, but he always made things interesting.

David Boclair

Titans Know Clowney as a 'Game-Wrecker'

Free agent defensive end has a history of making things difficult for opposing offenses.

David Boclair

Rookie Running Back Rates as Fantasy Bargain

SI.com fantasy expert says Titans third-round pick Darrynton Evans is worth consideration as a late-round selection.

David Boclair

Titans Survived Saints' Creative Pitch to Get Clowney

New Orleans involved a second team in an attempt to overcome the salary cap shortfall it faced in bidding against Tennessee.

David Boclair

First-Round Pick Isaiah Wilson Returns to COVID Reserve List

Third-year safety Dane Cruikshank played on IR; two veterans recalled a day after they were cut.

David Boclair

NFC Team Claims D'Andre Walker Off Waivers

Fifth-round pick in 2019 has a chance to get his NFL career started the Seahawks.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 8 Days

Quarterbacks Marcus Mariota and Ryan Tannehill combined to throw just eight interceptions in 2019. One set a franchise record for consecutive passes without being picked.

David Boclair

Familiar Faces Fill First 13 Practice Squad Spots

Titans still have three spots to fill on expanded 2020 reserve unit.

David Boclair

With Clowney's Addition, Titans Roll a Seven on Defense

Tennessee's latest free-agent acquisition brings the number of first-round draft picks on the defense to seven

David Boclair

At Last, Beasley Added to Active Roster

Free agent linebacker will be available when the Titans open the regular season Sept. 14 at Denver.

David Boclair

by

porsap