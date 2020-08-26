Titans Offer Opportunity for Fans to Purchase Cutouts

Major League Baseball and other professional leagues worldwide have already played in empty stadiums filled with cardboard cutouts of fans.

Now, as many NFL teams continue to prepare for the emptiness of their own stadiums for at least the beginning of the regular season, the Tennessee Titans have gotten ahead of the game.

While fans won’t be able to physically attend the Titans home opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 20, the franchise offered fans a chance to have their cardboard cutouts placed in the end zone sections of Nissan Stadium.

Season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to purchase cutouts at a special rate of $50, according to the memo first reported by PaulKuharsky.com on Twitter Wednesday morning. Season ticket holders are allowed a maximum of 10 cutouts per account, and all proceeds from the purchases will benefit the Tennessee Titans Foundation.

A limited time offer, fans who wish to purchase a cutout must do so by Friday at 5 p.m. (CDT).

The team will allow fans who purchase cutouts a chance to pick them up later this year.

The Titans will play their first three games without fans in the stands. Two of those games are on the road against the Denver Broncos (Week 1) and the Minnesota Vikings (Week 3). It’s unclear whether the Broncos or Vikings will offer their fans similar opportunities.

It also remains uncertain if -- or when -- the Titans will allow fans to attend games at Nissan Stadium in some capacity in 2020. Earlier this summer, franchise officials alerted season ticket holders that it was likely attendance at home games this fall would be limited.

The Titans’ Week 2 matchup against Jacksonville is their only September home game, but five of their first eight contests will be played at Nissan Stadium, including all three games in October.