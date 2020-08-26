SI.com
AllTitans
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Search

Titans Offer Opportunity for Fans to Purchase Cutouts

Mike Hogan

Major League Baseball and other professional leagues worldwide have already played in empty stadiums filled with cardboard cutouts of fans.

Now, as many NFL teams continue to prepare for the emptiness of their own stadiums for at least the beginning of the regular season, the Tennessee Titans have gotten ahead of the game.

While fans won’t be able to physically attend the Titans home opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 20, the franchise offered fans a chance to have their cardboard cutouts placed in the end zone sections of Nissan Stadium.

Season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to purchase cutouts at a special rate of $50, according to the memo first reported by PaulKuharsky.com on Twitter Wednesday morning. Season ticket holders are allowed a maximum of 10 cutouts per account, and all proceeds from the purchases will benefit the Tennessee Titans Foundation.

A limited time offer, fans who wish to purchase a cutout must do so by Friday at 5 p.m. (CDT).

The team will allow fans who purchase cutouts a chance to pick them up later this year.

The Titans will play their first three games without fans in the stands. Two of those games are on the road against the Denver Broncos (Week 1) and the Minnesota Vikings (Week 3). It’s unclear whether the Broncos or Vikings will offer their fans similar opportunities.

It also remains uncertain if -- or when -- the Titans will allow fans to attend games at Nissan Stadium in some capacity in 2020. Earlier this summer, franchise officials alerted season ticket holders that it was likely attendance at home games this fall would be limited.

The Titans’ Week 2 matchup against Jacksonville is their only September home game, but five of their first eight contests will be played at Nissan Stadium, including all three games in October. 

THANKS FOR READING ALL TITANS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tannehill, Firkser Built Connection as Backups

Titans quarterback and tight end worked together often during 2019 training camp, teamed up regularly in games late.

Mike Hogan

SI Previews for All 32 NFL Teams

https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/08/25/team-by-team-2020-nfl-previews

David Boclair

Another Game With No Fans

https://www.si.com/nfl/vikings/news/vikings-first-two-home-games-2020-season-without-fans

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 20 Days

Things have never been worse for the Titans during their years in Tennessee than the 20 losses (in 23 games) under coach Ken Whisenhunt.

David Boclair

Tennessee Titans 2020 Season Preview

After four straight 9-7 seasons that led to five playoff road games, the Titans would like to try a different path to the Super Bowl.

David Boclair

Coaches Get 'Creative' to Keep Beasley From Falling Too Far Behind

Three weeks before the start of the regular season, the free agent pass rusher has yet to practice with the Titans.

Mike Hogan

Report: Titans Add Another Special Teams Stud

Walt Aikens was a special teams captain for the Miami Dolphins each of the last three years.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 21 Days

The Titans scored 21 rushing touchdowns in 2019, which made them one of the NFL's best in that regard.

David Boclair

Former Titans QB Coaches Prep Team to Two-Day Win

Rusty Smith starts sixth season with Grace Christian Academy with start-and-stop triumph.

David Boclair

SI Insider: Clowney Should Focus on Familiarity

Given the the current timeframe, a team like the Titans make the most sense for the free agent defensive end.

David Boclair