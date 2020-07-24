AllTitans
Evans Says Titans Eager to Prove People Wrong Again

David Boclair

Rashaan Evans believes there are those who need a refresher course. And he believes that the 2020 season will provide the Tennessee Titans the opportunity to

“We were able to make it to the AFC Championship and prove a lot of people wrong,” Evans said Friday on the Jim Rome Show. “I feel like even still now, people kind of doubt us for the simple fact of the market we’re in and just from our own history. But at the same time, that’s the reason why we play the game – for the simple fact to prove people wrong. So, I’m excited.”

The 2018 first-round draft pick led the Titans in tackles last season and was one of five members of the defense to start every game. In all, he was on the field for 86 percent of the defensive snaps during the regular season.

That means he was a central figure when they lost four of their first six games just as he was when they won seven of their final 10 and secured the final AFC wild card and then upset New England and Baltimore on their way to an appearance in the AFC Championship.

It all made for one of the most memorable football seasons of the 24-year-old’s life to date. Keep in mind, he was a part of two national championship teams and one runner-up during his four college campaigns at Alabama.

“The fact that we came from 2-4 … everybody was kind of counting us out,” Evans said. “It was like, ‘Well sure, these guys have had the trend of having the trend of having pretty much a mediocre season, and basically they’ll get to the playoffs and never make it past the first round.’ We were able to do something totally different than what they were expecting.

“Then too, the simple fact that guys in the locker room, we weren’t pointing fingers. Everybody pretty much held themselves accountable. I mean, when you’ve got that type of locker room, it just makes it more fun.”

Not to mention worth doing all over again.

