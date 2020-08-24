Former Titans QB Coaches Prep Team to Two-Day Win

Rusty Smith taught a high school football team the importance of patience and perseverance this weekend.

The former Tennessee Titans quarterback led Grace Christian Academy to a 47-6 season-opening victory in a game that started Friday and ended Saturday.

The contest was suspended before the first half was completed because inclement weather produced a series of power outages. The lights went out after players took the field to stretch and again after the national anthem.

The third time came with just under four minutes to play in the first half. At that point, the decision was made to halt play and try again the next day.

“We just tried to stress to our guys, ‘it’s not over,’” Smith told SM-TNSports.com. “Go home and get some rest, get a good breakfast, a good lunch, and come out ready to go as best they could.”

His team led 13-0 at the time of the stoppage. When play resumed, the sides completed the first half, took a three-minute halftime and then played the rest of the way. Grace Christian blew the game open with a 27-point third quarter.

Smith was a sixth-round pick by the Titans in 2010 but appeared in just three games (one start) over four seasons. His NFL career ended after he spent a brief time with the New York Giants during the 2014 offseason.

He was named Grace Christian’s head coach in 2015, when the school began to play 11-man football. In 2017, he guided the program the state playoffs and a postseason victory, but a decidedly young roster won just one game in 2018 and 2019 combined.

This season got off to a better start, albeit one that took some time.

“This is huge for our community, our program, our families,” Smith said. “It’s amazing to be able to come out and start 1-0. It’s fun to watch, fun to see these guys play football.”

Grace Christian is located in the Nashville suburb of Franklin.