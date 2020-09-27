Facing Former Teammates Already Familiar for Fulton

NASHVILLE – There almost certainly will be a moment in Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings – more than one, most likely – when Kristian Fulton and Justin Jefferson line up against one another.

When it happens, it will be a stark reminder to everyone associated with LSU football of how much talent that program lost after it won last season’s college football national championship. Fulton and Jefferson were members of a record-tying 2020 draft class in which 14 players overall were chosen, including 10 in the first three rounds, by the NFL’s 32 franchises.

Fulton, a cornerback was the Titans’ second-round selection, the 61st overall pick. Six of his former teammates were chosen ahead of him, including Jefferson, a wide receiver who went 22nd overall to the Vikings, third among the Tigers.

Only Ohio State in 2004 sent as many players to the NFL in a single draft.

"We take big pride in that," Fulton said. “We’ve still got our college group message. We talk weekly on the success we have, talking about old times, things like that. So, we definitely take pride in that. We’ve got a thing, NFLLSU, and it’s been a long time coming to be a part of that. So, we want to make sure we represent the right way.

“Every time we go out on the field, we’re doing it for our team that we play for now. But it’s always a boost to put on for LSU.”

Fulton is one of three rookies who already has an interception. He got it last Sunday against the Jaguars and set up a Titans touchdown when he returned it 44 yards. It is tied for the season’s longest interception return by any player to this point.

It is just two weeks into that group’s rookie season, but it already is nothing new for him to be on the opposite side of one of his draftmates. In Week 1, Denver’s starting center was Lloyd Cushenberry, a third-round pick by the Broncos. In Week 2, Jacksonville’s defense included K’lavon Chaisson, a first-round pick (No. 20) overall by the Jaguars.

Now comes Jefferson, who has five receptions for 70 yards. He is tied for second among the Vikings in receptions and is third in receiving yards. He has caught at least two passes in each contest.

“It’s going to fun. It’s going to be really fun,” Fulton said. “I’m going to be looking forward to it. He’s a great player, a great competitor. And I’ve just got to come with my ‘A’ game because … you know what he can do. I’ve just got to do my job and make sure that we limit him to a little amount of success.”