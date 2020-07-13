Ryan Tannehill will be paid like a top 10 quarterback in 2020.

He won’t play like one, though. Not in the virtual world, at least.

ESPN revealed the top 10 quarterback rankings for the EASports game Madden NFL 21 on Monday, and the Tennessee Titans starter was not on the list. Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes led that group with a 99 (a perfect rating) followed by Seattle’s Russell Wilson at 97.

Dallas’ Dak Prescott and Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz rounded out the top 10, each with 84 overall ratings.

Tannehill led the NFL last season in yards-per-attempt (9.6) and passer rating (117.5), both career-highs, and was third with a 70.3 completion percentage, another career-best. He also rushed for 184 yards, his most in four years, and scored four rushing touchdowns, which was as many as he had in the previous six years combined.

The Titans rewarded that performance with a four-year, $118 million contract extension in March. That deal places him 10th among all NFL quarterback in terms of the total value of his current deal and the average annual value ($29.5 million).

“I just stick to my process that I’ve been doing,” Tannehill said days after he signed the contract. “I kind of figured out what’s best for me, and my routine as far as getting ready to go, and the routine during the season probably five years ago or so. It’s just about sticking to the process, picking up things along the way.

“… Obviously, you never know what’s going to happen, but I know if I stay true to what I believe in, how I work, how I prepare, and believe in the guys around me that good things are going to happen.”

EASports, apparently, wants to see a little more before it makes him one of its game’s 10 best at the position.

Additional position rankings will be revealed throughout the week. The complete rankings for Madden NFL 21 will be made public Friday.