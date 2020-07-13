AllTitans
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Tannehill Fails to Make Top 10 Madden 21 QB Ratings

David Boclair

Ryan Tannehill will be paid like a top 10 quarterback in 2020.

He won’t play like one, though. Not in the virtual world, at least.

ESPN revealed the top 10 quarterback rankings for the EASports game Madden NFL 21 on Monday, and the Tennessee Titans starter was not on the list. Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes led that group with a 99 (a perfect rating) followed by Seattle’s Russell Wilson at 97.

Dallas’ Dak Prescott and Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz rounded out the top 10, each with 84 overall ratings.

Tannehill led the NFL last season in yards-per-attempt (9.6) and passer rating (117.5), both career-highs, and was third with a 70.3 completion percentage, another career-best. He also rushed for 184 yards, his most in four years, and scored four rushing touchdowns, which was as many as he had in the previous six years combined.

The Titans rewarded that performance with a four-year, $118 million contract extension in March. That deal places him 10th among all NFL quarterback in terms of the total value of his current deal and the average annual value ($29.5 million).

“I just stick to my process that I’ve been doing,” Tannehill said days after he signed the contract. “I kind of figured out what’s best for me, and my routine as far as getting ready to go, and the routine during the season probably five years ago or so. It’s just about sticking to the process, picking up things along the way.

“… Obviously, you never know what’s going to happen, but I know if I stay true to what I believe in, how I work, how I prepare, and believe in the guys around me that good things are going to happen.”

EASports, apparently, wants to see a little more before it makes him one of its game’s 10 best at the position.

Additional position rankings will be revealed throughout the week. The complete rankings for Madden NFL 21 will be made public Friday.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Titans RB Part of Prospective MLB Ownership Group

DeMarco Murray is part of a star-studded collection of individuals led by A-Rod and J.Lo that hopes to purchase the New York Mets.

David Boclair

Woodyard Fighting for Viable Opt-Out Option

Former Titans linebacker is an NFLPA Vice President, wants players to feel protected regardless of whether they play in 2020 or not.

Mike Hogan

Countdown to Kickoff: 63 Days

Travis Henry had 63 first downs rushing during his brief -- but important -- time with Tennessee.

David Boclair

Lewan's Plan For a Safe -- And Full -- NFL Season

Titans tackle does not want to separate players from families completely, believes the league has the resources to make it work.

Mike Hogan

Countdown to Kickoff: 64 Days

In the 21 years since they became the Titans their players have made a combined 64 Pro Bowl appearances.

David Boclair

Ravens Snub Proves Titans are Mason's True Team

The most productive receiver of the Titans era, a two-time Pro Bowler and an NFL record-setter formally retired with Baltimore in 2012.

David Boclair

Inside the AFC South: Head Coaches Pros, Cons

Mike Vrabel, Frank Reich, Doug Marrone and Bill O'Brien all have had some good and bad moments during their time in charge of their respective teams.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 65 Days

An average of 65 tackles per season does not tell the whole story of Lance Schulters' time with Tennessee.

David Boclair

Madden Ratings Make Rookie QB Look Good

Cole McDonald, the seventh-round pick out of Hawaii, has the best numbers in a couple of notable categories.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 66 Days

In a forgetful performance by the entire offense, Marcus Mariota lost 66 yards to sacks in a single 2018 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

David Boclair