Tom Brady Hilariously Impersonated Bill Belichick Trying to Recruit College Kids
With news of Bill Belichick interviewing for the University of North Carolina head coaching job this week, Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, and Julian Edelman were asked if they could see their former head coach taking over a college program.
"No," Brady said—while on the set of FOX NFL Kickoff on Sunday morning—when asked the question.
"Absolutely not," added Edelman, while Gronkowski shook his head in agreement.
Edelman then asked Brady if he could see Belichick recruiting an 18-year-old college player—to which he gave a hilarious impression of how he thinks the 72-year-old would act:
"Listen, you really wanna come here?" he said with a snarl on his face pretending to be Belichick as a recruiter. "I mean we don't really want ya anyway, but I guess you could come. We'll figure out if you'll play."
"I think there's a lot of things he could do," Brady explained of Belichick previously. "And obviously he's tremendous—even showing his personality. But getting out there on the recruiting trail and dealing with all these college kids? That would be frightening."
Belichick has reportedly met with UNC twice about the job and according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, is expected to accept it if he receives an offer.