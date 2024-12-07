Report: Bill Belichick Expected to Accept North Carolina Job If He Receives Offer
There is a real possibility that former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick joins the college ranks.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer and Pat Forde reported Thursday that Belichick recently interviewed with North Carolina for its open head-coaching job and holds a "genuine interest" in leading a college football program.
That was further confirmed Saturday in a report by The Athletic's Diana Russini.
"He’s one of several candidates for the job previously held by Mack Brown—and the talks are not for show," Russini wrote. "The interest is real, and if Belichick is offered the job, a source familiar with his thinking expects him to take it."
The 72-year-old Belichick is only a handful of months younger than Brown, whom the Tar Heels fired last week after he won a program-record 113 games over two stints. But Belichick's interest in the college game stems from his surprising experience last year on the NFL coaching carousel, where he only interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons and finished runner-up to Raheem Morris.
"He was turned off by last January’s experience and the lack of action he received," Russini wrote. "... Belichick wants to run a program without interference, and based on the NFL jobs that are expected to be available, there aren’t many organizations who fit that mold."
If offered the job in Chapel Hill, Belichick also could reunite with his son Steve, who is currently the defensive coordinator at Washington under coach Jedd Fisch.