Tom Brady Expertly Broke Down Dak Prescott’s Performance After Cowboys’ Week 1 Win
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott wrapped up his contract extension and delivered his first win of the 2024-25 NFL season on the same day in a 33–17 rout of the Cleveland Browns.
Prescott didn’t record particularly flashy stats on Sunday, but he took care of the football and finished with 179 passing yards and one passing touchdown. After helping lead the Cowboys to their first victory of the new year, Prescott received his flowers from newly anointed Fox Sports broadcaster Tom Brady.
Brady, who made his announcing debut calling the Cowboys-Browns game, explained why he thought Prescott was deserving of his historic deal.
“What I love seeing about Dak today is that veteran quarterback, that veteran experience, going on the road, nothing’s too big for him,” Brady said. “That touchdown pass he throws to Cooks early in the game, gets up to the line of scrimmage, recognizes the blitz, actually changes the protection…and threw a great route, a little corner route to Brandin Cooks there for an easy touchdown.
“When you talked earlier in the day about, ‘Why do you sign Dak to this contract?’ Well, because he has the ability at the line of scrimmage to be the true field general that every team is looking for. He’s got great poise and composure in the pocket, and plays like that always exemplify, ‘Are you really a master of the system out there?’...He did so many things well today, that was just one example of many that he was in total control today.”
Prescott is entering his ninth season in Dallas and signed a four-year, $240 million contract that made him the highest-paid player in NFL history. The 31-year-old quarterback is coming off an MVP-caliber campaign in which he threw for over 4,500 yards and 36 touchdowns while leading the Cowboys to an NFC East title.