Even Tom Brady Couldn’t Help Cracking Up at Joke About Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend
There may be no stronger friendship than that of an NFL quarterback and head coach who have won six Super Bowls together across a two-decade span like New England Patriots legends Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.
That friendship was put to the test over the weekend when Brady was asked for his thoughts on Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.
Brady sat down with former Barstool Sports blogger Caleb Pressley as part of the“Sundae Conversation” interview series and managed to make it nearly all the way through without needing to comment on his former coach’s new relationship.
At the end of the video, however, Pressley was emboldened to ask a burning question.
“What about [Belichick’s] girlfriend? She looks as young and healthy as ever,” Pressley said.
“Yeah, sounds like it,” Brady replied.
An awkward pause.
“If Bill Belichick’s girlfriend needed it, would you rent a car for her?” Pressley asked.
Brady held it together for several seconds before totally cracking up.
“I don’t want any liability,” Brady finally said.
Very fair point from the Fox Sports announcer.
Belichick went public with Hudson last summer, and the couple have since attended many public events together. The UNC football coach brought Hudson with him to the 14th annual NFL Honors ceremony last Thursday, where the two memorably showed off all six of his Super Bowl rings on the red carpet.