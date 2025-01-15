Tom Brady’s Ex-Teammate Had Such an Awkward Answer About His Broadcasting Skills
Tom Brady is a few weeks away from wrapping up his first season calling NFL games for Fox Sports. It's been a predictably bumpy ride for the seven-time Super Bowl champ, as he got off to a slow start early on but has seemed to grow a bit in the role and at least become more comfortable.
While many people have recently speculated on how long Brady will continue with this role, mostly because of what seems to be an expanding role as minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, Brady will be calling three huge games into end year, culminating with Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.
Brady's former New England Patriots teammate, Vince Wilfork, was asked Tuesday while on WFAN radio what he thought of his former QB's skills as a broadcaster. His answer, which came after a dramatic silence, was a bit awkward.
“I don’t know,” Wilfork said after staring at host Gregg Giannotti.
He added: “I mean, he’s very knowledgeable of the game. Like that’s what it is. But I would rather him be my quarterback than on TV doing what he’s doing now. I love him for my quarterback.”
Here's that moment:
Not the most ringing endorsement for Brady, who will be on the call this Saturday night when the Lions host the Commanders at 6 p.m. ET.