Why Tom Brady Can’t Play Prominent Football Role With Raiders Just Yet
Tom Brady became part of the Las Vegas Raiders ownership group last week when he purchased a 5% stake in the franchise. Much of the news cycle surrounding his investment has been focused on how it will affect his Fox Sports broadcasting job— the rules surrounding owners' abilities to publicly comment on other teams and referees and such will be an obstacle for Brady to deal with in the booth.
Less attention is being paid to the possibility that the former quarterback bought into the Raiders with the aim of eventually returning to football in a decision-making capacity. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer opined Brady will eventually take a "prominent" football role for the Raiders after principal owner Mark Davis told him he wants to get Brady more involved with the team once he's done with FOX.
However, Breer also made note that right now NFL rules prohibit Brady from taking such a role, no matter how badly he or Davis might want it to happen.
"The trouble is that, for now, the rules prohibit it," Breer wrote. "NFL bylaws dictate that minority owners cannot be employed (officially, at least) by teams, unless they’re related to the principal owner, a rule put in place to prevent teams from using equity to entice people to take jobs with them."
A logical rule, but if the broadcasting rules didn't stop Brady from becoming part of Raiders' ownership it seems unlikely this will prevent him from taking the job he wants in Las Vegas. Eventually.
For now, though, Brady's proximity to football will remain in the booth.