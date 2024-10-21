Week 7 NFL Takeaways: Jared Goff Is an MVP Candidate
Jump to a team
Week 7 was chock full of great games and story lines, and it lived up to the expectations. As we’ve been doing all season, we’ll publish the takeaways Sunday and update them live through Monday morning. So come back again if not all 10 are here yet …
Detroit Lions
Jared Goff is an MVP candidate. And to try to illustrate my feelings on that, I reminded Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell of something he said to me about his quarterback a couple of years ago—on why, when everyone saw Goff as a salary dump in the Matthew Stafford trade, he saw something else.
As the story goes, Campbell was the New Orleans Saints’ tight ends coach and assistant head coach in 2018, when Goff was the Los Angeles Rams’ rising second-year quarterback. The two teams played in the NFC title game that winter, in January ’19. One of Campbell’s most vivid memories from it was how, in maybe the loudest, most intense environment he’d ever been in, the other team’s quarterback was so calm and level, as he coolly ended Campbell’s season.
Campbell filed it away, drew on it as the Lions negotiated the trade of Stafford, and benefited from it once again Sunday in Minneapolis. That quality Goff showed on that afternoon in January 2019 loomed large when Detroit stumbled out of the gate on this Sunday in October ’24.
Simply put, everything that could go wrong did go wrong. A fake punt on the Lions’ first series failed. The Vikings scored two plays later, with Aaron Jones bouncing an inside run to the outside and running 33 yards to paydirt. Goff then took a sack on third-and-3, Sam Darnold hit a big one to Justin Jefferson and it was 10–0 before you could blink. Which is exactly where the never-blink aspect to Goff’s makeup came into play.
“It’s what you don’t see,” Campbell told me after the game. “It’s what you can’t see with your eyes. That’s the most important thing for any player that’s in this league, that wants to be a player you can count on. That’s what he’s got in his brain and what he’s got in his heart. The guy’s a competitor. He doesn’t get frazzled. He’s tough. He’s durable. That’s what makes him dangerous. That’s what makes him a winner.
“That’s what makes him the type of guy that when the chips are down and things have not gone your way, he’s going to find a way to move the ball for us and make a big throw and help us win. That’s what I don’t second guess or worry about at all. He’s that type of player. That is a rare trait in this league. When you’ve got talent, and he’s got talent, but it’s the other thing. How many times have we seen these quarterbacks, and they’ve got all the gifts, but when you need them, they crumble? This guy doesn’t.”
It was clear from the underneath throws to Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs on the drive that straddled the first and second quarter, which set up a 45-yard burst from Gibbs (with some Vikings’ ankles broken in the process) for the team’s first touchdown. It was seen again in how he stood in against a six-man pressure to throw a dime to the post to St. Brown for a 35-yard score on the team’s next possession.
Then, there were throws he made to Gibbs and St. Brown on the final possession, with the Lions down 29–28, and down to their last shot to win the game.
“We’re sitting there with under two minutes, a minute and a half, and we hit the pass to Saint across the middle that really puts us in position for [rookie Jake] Bates to kick the game-winner,” Campbell says. “Believe me, he had more than that, but those are the ones I think of.”
Thing is, some people will look at it, and think that Goff’s success is a product of what’s around him. To a degree, that’s true. But that’s true of a lot of quarterbacks who’ve won MVP awards in the past.
This is also true: Goff’s passer rating Sunday was a sparkling 140.0, and had it been 10 points higher, he’d have become the first quarterback ever to hit 150 in three consecutive weeks. He’s sixth in the NFL in passing yards and touchdown passes, second in completion percentage, and first among starting QBs in yards per attempt and passer rating.
But, again, this is about more than all of that. It’s about the belief, too, that the Lions have when faced with the kind of adversity that hit Sunday. And that’s no surprise for Detroit anymore, to the point where Campbell, on purpose this time, didn’t give him a game ball.
“I didn’t give him one,” Campbell says. “He may get one. Why not? But what about Gibbs and St. Brown? I always give [more] out on Wednesday. We love the guy. I know exactly who he is.”
And as for the idea he could win MVP?
“You’re not going to hear me disagree with that,” Campbell says. “I’m not going to fight you.”
Yup, Campbell knows what he’s got—just what he hoped he was trading for three years ago. Even if this is a little better than even he might’ve expected.
Washington Commanders
Marcus Mariota is the perfect symbol of the difference Dan Quinn is making in D.C. Yes, the Carolina Panthers are awful, and maybe the Washington Commanders could’ve won Sunday with a scarecrow at quarterback. But that doesn’t change what was clear on that field—Mariota looked like a different guy taking over for Jayden Daniels.
And this, by the way, wasn’t just Mariota inheriting a big lead, and throwing the offense in cruise control. When he got in, after the Commanders’ star rookie sustained a rib injury, it was still just 10–0, and there was 2:27 left in the first quarter.
What followed was Mariota playing the way he talked after the game, with purpose and joy.
So much so that when I asked whether he feels like playing for Quinn has restored his love for the sport, it felt like he jumped through the phone to answer.
“Oh yeah, oh yeah,” Mariota says. “It’s been a rollercoaster for me. I think that’s why I’ve really gravitated to and enjoyed my time here—because it’ s fun to play again. There were times in my career where it hasn’t been that way. Regardless of the wins and the losses, for me personally, it’s been such a refreshing opportunity. I’ve really enjoyed it. We got such a great group of players and staff. I’m just trying to stay present and have fun with it.”
And everyone in Washington, it seems, is having fun. And while everyone wants to see Daniels healthy and back out there, Sunday gave us all a window into how the rookie’s star turn is just a part of the Commanders’ story, not all of it. Which, of course, is of great benefit to Daniels, too.
That’s because he, and the rest of the players, have been immersed in a new culture that’s the antithesis of what the franchise was over a quarter century with Daniel Snyder as owner. When Quinn arrived in January, he did it with the lessons of having lost his job in Atlanta on his mind. But he also came with the foundation that got that Falcons group to a Super Bowl, one built on the human connection that it takes to fight through an NFL season.
“It’s a fun atmosphere,” Mariota says. “You go to work and don’t feel like you’re dragging. You’re going in there and you’re enjoying being around everybody. You’re spending time together. For me, what’s been really cool is a lot of it hasn’t even been football. Saturdays, he has [senior director of team support and development] Dylan Thompson talk about life. I think that in itself is something special. I’ve been on numerous teams and what really sets us apart is guys just coming together, regardless of talent, regardless of all that other stuff.
“If you find ways to come together and everybody’s believing in the one common goal, you’ll find ways to win.”
It happened Sunday with Daniels ripping off a 46-yard run to start the game, then only accounting for another 10 yards (four rushing, six passing) before getting hurt. It happened with the Commanders’ first touchdown coming on defense (Dante Fowler Jr. picked off a screen and ran it back 67 yards). It happened with a suddenly formidable running game churning out 214 yards. It happened with Mariota proving efficient playing for offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, who fits his offense to the quarterback, rather than forcing a certain style on the QB.
“He’s been awesome,” Mariota says. “He’s helped me tremendously with his knowledge of the game. Going out there and playing, it’s fun to be a part of. He does a great job of putting the quarterback in the best position possible.,”
With the team now 5–2, that’s gone for just about everyone, from Daniels and Mariota, to Brian Robinson Jr. and Terry McLaurin, to Mike Sainristil and Fowler, and so many others. Everywhere you look, there’s another guy who’ll tell you how much he loves coming to work, and that’s why he’s having a career year. That’s something Mariota, among so many other Commanders, is trying to relish, as this magic carpet ride approaches midseason.
Bottom line, they know why they’re winning,
“When you have that type of belief, anything’s possible,” Mariota says. “It’s an interesting league. Everybody’s very talented across the board, but the difference is how guys come together and how you build it. Coach Quinn from the beginning, the first day, that was his intent. He’s very adamant about building a great atmosphere that everybody can enjoy. It’s fun to be a part of when you have a group of guys that believe in that. Things will tend to fall your way. We’re excited to be a part of it. Let’s see where this goes.”
Whether he’s playing, or watching Daniels out there, it’s pretty clear that Mariota is pretty pumped to find out. Clearly, he’s not alone.
Cleveland Browns
Deshaun Watson’s season is almost certainly over after he sustained an Achilles injury Sunday, and that means the Cleveland Browns’ gathering of between-the-lines information on what Watson is as their quarterback is, too. There are plenty of harsh realities that accompany that one.
The first is financial. The Browns have Watson at $46 million next season and $46 million in 2026, and every last cent of it is fully guaranteed. Because they’ve mortgaged the contract, there’s also $172.77 million in cap charges to be reckoned with after this year. That’s really what tethers the organization to Watson for the rest of this season and probably next year, too. The idea that maybe, somehow, his play would turn, and the investment would look a lot less foolish than it does now, could make Cleveland hopeful.
That hope is now officially extinguished.
Watson finishes 2024 with 137 completions on 216 attempts (63.4%) for 1,148 yards, five touchdown passes and three picks, and a 79.1 passer rating in seven starts. He also accounted for another 148 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries. All in all, that’s not really close to what was expected when Cleveland forked over three first-rounders to acquire him in March 2022.
The larger sample isn’t much prettier—over three years, he’s started 19 games, completing 61.2% of his throws for 3,348 yards, 19 touchdowns, 12 picks and an 80.5 rating. Again, well short of what the Browns expected for the $138 million they’ve already spent.
Which brings us back to what they can possibly do about the $92 million they still owe Watson, who’s been hurt, and ineffective when he’s not. The answer—and, again, this is the hard reality—is not much. They could move on, of course, but it wouldn’t lessen the lasting cap-and-cash impact of the contract. They could keep trying, which seems more likely, but do it with more options at quarterback, which they haven’t given themselves the past couple of years, in part because of what Watson is and isn’t comfortable with in the quarterback room.
What they will get now is a clear-eyed view over the next couple of months on what the team looks like without Watson, and a better idea of what problems have been due to him. Dorian Thompson-Robinson is no world-beater. And while Jameis Winston has the talent to be one, he was demoted behind DTR for Sunday’s loss against the Cincinnati Bengals. So rolling out there for the rest of the year with those two will add context to last year’s post-Watson evidence on how far gone Watson is.
My guess here would be that the Browns wind up with a top-five pick, keep Watson for 2025 and let Watson and the draft pick compete. The initial idea of trading for Watson, amid the avalanche of accusations of sexual misconduct, was that it was the only way a good Browns roster would be positioned to compete with the top teams in the AFC.
Of course, back then, part of the logic was that the roster was too good to be positioned to take a quarterback high in the draft. Yet, here we are, with the Browns projected to have the first pick in 2025, a conclusion even the most fatalistic Clevelander couldn’t have conjured when the Watson trade went down. And if it happens, we know now, they’d do it with a murkier future than anyone would’ve guessed they’d have even a couple of months ago.
Jaguars-Patriots in London
Both quarterbacks in the London game Sunday morning showed everyone a little something. And while their teams are in different spots, though they came in with identical 1–5 records, I think both give their teams some hope.
Let’s start with the victors. The Jacksonville Jaguars responded in a big way. They were routed in their first London game, falling 35–16 to the Chicago Bears a week ago. Safety Andre Cisco publicly questioned whether his teammates had quit. Lots of jobs, including head coach Doug Pederson’s, seemed to be on the line as the Jags got set for the back end of their annual U.K. two-fer. And losing to the New England Patriots would’ve been another indignity, and one owner Shad Khan probably would not take well, given how invested he is in London as a sports market.
Then, Jacksonville fell behind 10–0.
If there can be an in-game inflection point for a team’s season, this was it for the Jaguars. They weren’t just losing. The Patriots were running them off the field. Then Trevor Lawrence threw a dime down the middle of the field to Christian Kirk for 24 yards. And a bullet in the face of pressure to rookie Brian Thomas Jr. for a six-yard touchdown. And a downfield dime to Thomas for 58 yards on the next possession to position the Jags to take a 14–10 lead.
And you know the rest. The Jaguars never trailed again, and while no one should be crowned for beating this version of the Patriots, who are in a heated race with the Carolina Panthers for the No. 1 pick, the way this played out proved again that Lawrence isn’t the problem in Jacksonville. In fact, if you look at this win and the one against the Indianapolis Colts, he’s really the one giving the Jags a chance.
So he’ll either be the guy who saves Pederson, or a powerful carrot for ownership to use in recruiting a new coach.
As for Drake Maye, it’s not hard to see why he was the third pick in the draft. There was a throw on New England’s first possession where the rush was (again) bearing down, and he stood in and got it to Hunter Henry for 18 yards. The team’s first touchdown came with pressure bursting through on a third-and-10, and Maye quickly finding his outlet (something he did consistently through the game) JaMycal Hasty. His other touchdown pass was on third-and-15, and came with Maye finding a hole in coverage and delivering a strike to K.J. Osborn.
The kid can really play, and that sets the Patriots up for a pretty important offseason through which they’ll have to get a lot of things right around him—and before then, it’s on them to make sure he doesn’t get killed behind a really bad offensive line.
All of this is why I actually thought a game that looked pretty terrible both on the schedule and in the box score was a fun watch. Here’s hoping those teams give both of those quarterbacks a better shot the rest of the year and into 2025.
Sean Payton vs. the Saints
I have two thoughts coming out of Thursday night’s snoozer of a Denver Broncos rout, and the first one has nothing to do with the game. It has to do with Sean Payton returning to New Orleans as Broncos coach on the night Drew Brees was inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame.
I know, for sure, those two are appreciated locally. Yet I’m not sure that, on a national level, they get enough credit for what they accomplished.
The New Orleans Saints before Payton and Brees arrived in 2006 were about as sad sack as sad sack gets. They’d been to the playoffs five times in their 39-year existence, with just one postseason win (2000 wild-card round). Hurricane Katrina had hit the previous August. They’d spent the season as nomads, based in San Antonio, and splitting home games between there and Baton Rouge.
The new coach and quarterback arrived to a broken city and sorry franchise that offseason. The blurb on them in the SI Vault from that summer, picking them last in the NFC South, read: “Their return to the Big Easy and the debut of Reggie Bush have fans buzzing; if only there were more to be excited about.”
Then, Payton and Brees gave Saints fans plenty to be fired up about. They won the NFC South and made the conference championship game that year. They won a Super Bowl three years later, and were a consistent contender for a decade and a half. And how it started, with Payton and Brees volunteering to go into a football war zone, is as much a part of it as anything.
“I think everyone acknowledged that the Saints’ success after Katrina was a big catalyst for the recovery of the city,” GM Mickey Loomis told me just before the game. “That probably gets overblown a little bit, but it doesn’t get overblown in terms of the psyche of the town. Sean and Brees, everybody connected to that, ownership, takes a lot of pride in that we helped. We weren’t the reason, but we helped. That’ll always exist. That’ll exist until the day that all of us are gone.
“I know Sean has a special affinity for that.”
And it’s why New Orleans has a special affinity for him, with the wins his Saints scored resonating well beyond the final score.
One illustration Loomis gave me of it came the day before the team’s first game back in the Superdome in September 2006. Payton walked his players out on the cavernous stadium’s floor and played the Monday Night Football theme. He told the players it'd be a special night—especially if they won. Steve Gleason’s famous blocked punt and a win over the Atlanta Falcons followed.
“I think most of the players and people that were involved with that, if you told me I could have the Super Bowl win or that game, I might pick that game,” said Loomis, getting choked up a bit. “It was that big of a deal, that emotional. I still get emotional about it."
Which is why Thursday was such a meaningful night for so many New Orleanians.
The result, though, favored the departed/returning coach, which brings me to my second takeaway from the game, and that’s that the Broncos defense is something else—and GM George Paton and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph deserve a boatload of credit for it.
Without a first-round pick on the field, with Patrick Surtain II sidelined by a concussion, and the opposition short-handed, the Denver defense suffocated the Saints, holding New Orleans to 202 yards on 55 plays (3.67 yards/play) before a garbage-time drive that accounted for the host’s only touchdown. Joseph’s creative pressure packages, and the workmanlike group without a Von Miller in sight, sacked Spencer Rattler six times and forced two turnovers, one of which Cody Barton returned for a touchdown.
Bo Nix, of course, hasn’t been great thus far, but the Denver defense has been so good, pushing the Broncos all the way to 4–3, buying the team’s first-round quarterback time to develop. And, therein, Payton’s new team has a chance to be pretty interesting going forward, with the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs looming on the schedule at the start of November.
Tom Brady and the Raiders
I think Tom Brady will eventually get involved on the football side with the Las Vegas Raiders. In case you were in a bunker this week, NFL owners approved Brady’s purchase of 5% of the Raiders. His business partner Tom Wagner also bought 5%, and his former teammate Richard Seymour acquired 0.5%. It’s been a complicated process, for sure, but now the obvious next question is what it’ll mean from a football standpoint.
My guess is, eventually, you’ll see Brady in a prominent football role.
The trouble is that, for now, the rules prohibit it. NFL bylaws dictate that minority owners cannot be employed (officially, at least) by teams, unless they’re related to the principal owner, a rule put in place to prevent teams from using equity to entice people to take jobs with them. That said, through a conversation I had with Raiders principal owner Mark Davis on Tuesday, it was pretty clear where the shared vision is for Brady’s future.
This all started with the Raiders’ pursuit of Brady in free agency in 2020, and conversations Davis had thereafter with Brady’s longtime agent, Don Yee. “I effed that up,” Davis conceded to Yee, “but I’d love for him to be a part of the organization in the future.” They agreed to stay in contact, which eventually led to the negotiation and deal. And there was a reason, beyond having a hood ornament for ownership, why Davis loved the idea so much.
“I knew at the time that I wanted him to be part of the Raiders,” he told me. “I grew up with my dad. He knew football, so he had the football guy. I don’t have the football guy. I don’t have that person. In five or six years when he’s done [at Fox] and he wants to get more involved with the team and we figure out a way for that to happen, he’s the guy that I think can really take this organization in the future. And in the interim, he can consult in the offseason and things like that. I don’t want it to interfere in his job.”
So maybe it’ll be in a year. Maybe it’ll be in five. Either way, you hear the commitment from Davis there to “figure out” a way to incorporate Brady more without violating the rules.
Until then, as Davis said, he can have a voice in the organization and give Davis counsel, as he has as part owner of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces. Davis says that he’s already seen the legendary competitiveness of No. 12 after the Aces have lost playoff games. And, clearly, he sees a scenario where, down the line, his Raiders can put it to good use.