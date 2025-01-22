Tom Brady Gave Colin Cowherd a Definitive Answer About His Broadcast Career
Tom Brady appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Wednesday around the same time that Ben Johnson held his welcome press conference with the Chicago Bears. Brady had reportedly played the part of a "very convincing owner" when the Las Vegas Raiders were trying to land Johnson while Brady was also preparing to call Johnson's final game with the Detroit Lions last Saturday.
People keep pointing out that it looked like a conflict of interest, but Brady remained undeterred. During his appearance, Cowherd asked Brady to address the rumors that he was leaving FOX and the two shared quite a laugh.
"I've loved kind of just the whole process and diving into all these different teams," said Brady. "It's been a lot of growth for me in one year. And I really can't see, can't wait to see what it looks like in year two and way beyond that too. So I got nine years left on my deal. Maybe longer. You never know. If FOX wants me and I want to go we'll just keep going because it's been really fun thus far."
Cowherd later asked Brady what it was like being an owner and just like when Kevin Burkhardt asked him during Sunday's broadcast, Brady kept it vague by comparing it to being a rookie quarterback.
"I wish I could have played football my entire life," said Brady, "but 23 years was long enough. I got tired of taking the hits. And I wanted to spend as much time as I could with the kids. Really, being involved with the Raiders gives me an opportunity to be involved with football for the rest of my life. I really love teammate. I always have."
There you have it. Tom Brady just wanted to spend as much time as he could with his children. Also, he took a job where he has to travel every week for four straight months.