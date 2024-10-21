Tom Brady Had Perfect Line After 49ers' Kicker Almost Whiffed Onside Kick
The San Francisco 49ers were hoping to get a little bit of revenge against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday but instead they lost at home to the defending champs, 28–18, even with Patrick Mahomes not throwing a touchdown pass and Travis Kelce having just 17 yards receiving.
The 49ers' receiving corps took a few hits Sunday, with Deebo Samuel exiting due to illness and Brandon Aiyuk leaving after suffering what looked like an ugly knee injury.
Brock Purdy was as able to lead the 49ers to a late touchdown and then they attempted an onside kick while down by 10 points. But then Mitch Wishnowsky kicked one of the worst onside kicks ever attempted and the game came to an end.
He came close to completely missing this ball:
Tom Brady, who was on the call for FOX, had a perfect line after seeing a replay of that kick: “It looked some of my drivers off the tee box at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am last year," Brady said.
Not great! But also pretty accurate call there by Brady.
The 6-0 Chiefs are now the only unbeaten team remaining in the the NFL.