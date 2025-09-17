Tom Brady Praises Ben Johnson for 'Common Sense' Take on Owner/Broadcaster Role
Tom Brady's roles with the Raiders and Fox Sports have been under heavy scrutiny this week after the former quarterback was spotted in the Las Vegas coaching booth with a headset during Monday Night Football. There have been many questions asked about the depth of Brady's involvement with the Raiders as minority owner and if he gets an unfair competitive advantage in his role as a broadcaster due to his weekly production meetings with opposing head coaches.
To this point Brady himself has not commented on the matter. That changed on Wednesday after Ben Johnson dismissed the idea there was a conflict of interest after meeting with Brady and the Fox Sports team ahead of the Bears-Cowboys game on Sunday.
Johnson said he's not really worried about a possible unfair advantage because were no "trade secrets" being revealed in those production meetings and he really didn't think it was a very big deal. Brady appreciated that angle on the situation and praised Johnson for the "common sense" he's employing with his opinion.
"Thank you for some common sense! Finally a smart coach speaks up!" Brady commented on a Sports Illustrated Instagram post of Johnson's take.
It's clear Brady disagrees with the notion he is gaining any sort of edge as a broadcaster for his Raiders team. The NFL seems to feel similarly, releasing a statement that effectively communicated Brady was above board with everything and the league office wasn't concerned.
The rest of the football world may hold different opinions. But now we know for sure where Brady stands on the debate.