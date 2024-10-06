Tom Brady Had Priceless Reaction During Kyler Murray's Sweet 50-Yard TD Run
Tom Brady, winner of seven Super Bowls during his legendary NFL career, is in his fifth week at his new job of calling NFL games for FOX Sports and it feels like he's getting more and more comfortable with each passing game in his new role.
That was on display during Sunday's Cardinals-49ers contest when he had a priceless reaction during Kyler Murray's 50-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. The QB found a hole the right side of the line and absolutely took off for the end zone.
Brady was just like every fan watching, as he yelled "OH! OHHHHH!" while being clearly in awe of Murray's speed.
Here's the play:
Too good.
