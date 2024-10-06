SI

Kyler Murray Celebrates Touchdown Run 43 Yards Before Crossing the Goal Line

Kyler Murray celebrates a touchdown... at the 43 yard line.
Kyler Murray scored the first touchdown of the afternoon in the Arizona Cardinals-San Francisco 49ers game in Week 5. Murray began the Cardinals first drive of the game with a 22-yard completion to Trey McBride who was pushed out of bounds at midfield.

On the next play Murray faked a handoff out of the pistol formation and ran to the right. Thanks to some good blocking a hole opened up for Murray who saw daylight and appeared to begin his touchdown celebration by pointing his index finger towards the sky around the 43-yard line.

Can you imagine how fast you have to be to know you're going to score from the 40 in an NFL game? Murray immediately knew there was no one on the field who was going to be able to catch him. The audacity! The hubris!

And he was 100% right! No one even got close enough to attempt a futile leap in his general direction.

Is Kyler Murray the fastest man alive? When you see something like this you have to at least wonder.

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

