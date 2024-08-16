SI

Tom Brady Reveals Awesome, On-Brand Easter Egg in His Autograph

Leave it to Brady to have the perfect signature.

Josh Wilson

Tom Brady signs an autograph
Tom Brady signs an autograph / Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Tom Brady, widely regarded as one of the best, if not the best player in NFL history, has been asked to sign a great deal of autographs throughout his career. Practice makes perfect, and it seems like Brady has landed on the perfect John Hancock after decades of repetition.

Brady, who attended Fanatics Fest this weekend, stopped by the table of a collectible dealer that had a lot of Brady cards and memorabilia. He signed a few things, and took a few moments to explain his signature, including a detail that might not be all that obvious to fans at first glance:

"I signed it two different ways," Brady said of his signature, explaining the evolution over the years. "That's how my dad signed his name, so I always tried to copy how he did it" he said of the original signature, "but then I realized I should have kind of more of an autograph."

"The B was a 1 and a 2," Brady said.

His autograph as it evolved wound up with the straight line of the B coming in smaller and next to the curly part of the letter, resembling a "12" if you look at it right. A neat symbol for Brady, who donned that jersey number as quarterback of both the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

