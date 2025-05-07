Tom Brady Reveals Message to Shedeur Sanders After Falling to 5th Round of NFL Draft
The top storyline of the 2025 NFL draft was Shedeur Sanders shockingly falling to the fifth round before the Cleveland Browns finally picked him. Sanders was long expected to be a first-round pick, or maybe a second-round pick at worst. Instead, Sanders fell to Day 3 as rumors circulated that he didn't do well in interviews and left poor impressions on teams.
After the fall in the draft, Tom Brady was one of the people to send Sanders an encouraging text. Brady has been a mentor to Sanders in recent years, taking Sanders to work out in Tampa Bay several years ago and providing valuable advice to the young quarterback.
“I actually texted Shedeur because I know him very well," Brady said on the Impaulsive podcast. "I said 'Whatever happens, wherever you go, that's your first day. Day 2 matters more than the draft.' I was 199. Who can speak on it better than me? Use it as motivation. You’re gonna get your chances. Go take advantage of it."
Brady then emphasized that it's not about where he gets picked, but what he does once he's drafted. Not only was Brady famously the No. 199 pick in the draft, but he played alongside many other great players that were late-round picks, including Rodney Harrison and Julian Edelman.
Now that Sanders is on the Browns, Brady believes he's got to emerge as a leader of the team to have a chance at succeeding.
"He's got to show up everyday," Brady said. "As quarterback, you have to be a leader. And being a leader is: do I care about my teammates? And do I care about what we're trying to accomplish? Rules 1 and 2. And I would say that to every quarterback I come across."