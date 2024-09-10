Tom Brady Had Upbeat Response to Scott Hanson's Broadcasting Critique
Tom Brady made his NFL broadcasting debut for FOX during Week 1, on the call for the Dallas Cowboys' season opener against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field.
After Scott Hanson commented on Brady's apparent lack of enthusiasm over what had the potential to be the longest field goal in NFL history, the 47-year-old took to social media to issue a response of his own.
Rather than take offense to Hanson's criticism, for which the NFL Redzone host has since apologized, Brady made clear that he is aware he's a broadcasting rookie with lots to learn, and indicated that he appreciated the feedback from one of the most beloved faces in the business.
"This rookie appreciates you [Scott Hanson]! No apology necessary my man, life is too short to not have fun! We’re officially on 70 yarder watch and I’m gonna spike my headset when it happens," Brady wrote on X on Monday.
On the play in question, Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey was set to attempt a 66-yard field goal when the team sustained a delay of game penalty. Moving back five yards, it seemed for a moment as if Mike McCarthy was prepared to let Aubrey have a go at a 71-yarder, before ultimately calling out the punt team.
Hanson felt that Brady should have approached the moment with more excitement, as it would've been a historic moment. Brady, much like he was as a young quarterback, appears to be eager to learn from the feedback so he can provide an even better experience in the broadcast booth going forward.