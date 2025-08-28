Tommy DeVito Had Saddest Quote About Living Alone After Joining Patriots
The most famous Italian-American backup quarterback in the country will be wearing a new uniform in 2025. After being waived by his hometown Giants on cutdown day earlier this week, Tommy DeVito was claimed by the Patriots and will spend the upcoming season in Foxborough backing up Drake Maye. If all goes well for New England, DeVito won't see much playing time but head coach Mike Vrabel said he believes the quarterback's addition strengthens the roster.
On Thursday, DeVito spoke to local media for the first time since changing teams and gave a surprisingly sad quote about how his move will alter his living circumstances.
"My mother will not be coming to live with me, so I will be alone again," DeVito said when asked if his mom would accompany him to Foxborough and continue to provide homemade cutlets.
It is surely disappointing news for the man nicknamed "Tommy Cutlets." DeVito's family cutlet recipe became something of a viral sensation during the New Jersey native's time with the Giants. His mother Alexa even brought them to Giants fans ahead of the 2024 season opener.
DeVito must persevere this season without the benefit of home cooking.