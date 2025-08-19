Tony Romo Says Jerry Jones Isn't to Blame for Cowboys’ Super Bowl Drought
As the Cowboys' decades-long Super Bowl drought drags on, former Dallas quarterback and NFL analyst Tony Romo wants people to stop pointing the finger at Jerry Jones.
Romo opened up about the Cowboys' playoff woes in Netflix's new docuseries, America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys, and passionately stumped for Jones. Since their 90s heyday, the Cowboys haven't reached the NFC title game since the 1995 season and own the fourth-longest active drought in the NFL at 30 years.
But don't blame Jerry, Romo said in a clip from the series.
"Those teams have been good enough to win the Super Bowl. They just needed that one play, that one quarter that gets you over the hump," Romo said. "You want to blame Jerry for those things? It's hard for me to ever think that."
It's a strong endorsement from the former Dallas quarterback who clearly doesn't see Jones as the problem.
In recent history, the Cowboys strung together three straight 12-5 seasons from 2021 to '23, but failed to make it past the divisional round of the playoffs each year. They're coming off a particularly brutal seven-win season in '24 in which Dak Prescott got injured and they missed the playoffs altogether.
While one could go back and analyze a bad play or coaching mistake in every one of the Cowboys' playoff exits since the turn of the century, it's hard to ignore the constant throughout all those years. Players and coaches have come and gone in Dallas, but Jones remains firmly in control as GM, owner and president.