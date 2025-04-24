Top NFL Draft Prospects Have Varying Opinions on Green Bay's Activity Options
For the top prospects attending the NFL draft, the days in the lead-up to the event are both an exciting time for their prospective futures, but also a time for the players to take in the sights and sounds of the draft's host city.
For the 2025 NFL draft, that means that the 17 players attending the event have been spending the last few days in Green Bay. And let's just say that the reviews for Green Bay, in terms of the activity options the city offers, have been mixed.
Former Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, projected to be the first halfback off the board in Thursday's draft, politely explained how, in his view, there simply isn't much to do in Green Bay.
"Calm place. Not much to do here," Jeanty said with a smile. "Nice big football stadium right by the suburbs. So..." Given reports that the Chicago Bears are eyeing a trade up in the draft to potentially select Jeanty, the talented halfback may have unintentionally earned himself some brownie points with his potential future fanbase of the Bears, the Green Bay Packers' division rivals.
Top quarterback prospect and projected No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward also isn't a fan of Green Bay's available ventures. But Ward, unlike Jeanty, was a bit more harsh in his review of Green Bay.
"... If I had some advice for y'all," Ward said. "Bring your jackets to Green Bay. It ain't s--- to do here and it's cold as s--- too. So, I'm out."
Ward, in some comments to reporters, did commend Green Bay as the "mecca of football," though he also didn't sound any more excited about exploring the city, either. Fortunately for Ward, he is the overwhelming favorite to be selected No. 1 by the Tennessee Titans, meaning he won't have to wait long to find out where he's headed and he won't have to stay in Green Bay any longer than he wants to.
The lone wolf in favor of Green Bay's, err, "middle of nowhere" vibe is two-way star Travis Hunter.
"I like it," Hunter said of Green Bay. "It fits me. This is where I like to be. I like to just be out in the middle of nowhere, by myself. Just chillin' and having fun."
And where did Hunter go exploring?
"I went to Dave and Buster's yesterday," he said with a laugh.
Green Bay carries a rich football history and was recently named one of Livability.com's 2025 Top 100 Best Places to Live in the USA. We'd say that perhaps Ward and Jeanty are judging a book by its cover a bit, but neither may be in Green Bay long enough to give the city a chance to change their respective minds.