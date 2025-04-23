Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter Headline Adidas' NFL Rookie Signees
Following the news of Travis Hunter joining the brand last December, Adidas announced the addition of 11 more prospects to its football roster ahead of Thursday's NFL draft.
Joining Hunter are two projected top 10 picks in Penn State OLB Abdul Carter and Georgia OLB Jalon Walker along with two projected first-rounders in Texas A&M DEs Shemar Stewart and Nic Scourton, while Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka, Kentucky CB Maxwell Hairston, ECU CB Shavon Revel, Tennesee RB Dylan Sampson, Utah State WR Jalen Royals, Miami TE Elijah Arroyo and San Jose St. WR Nick Nash round out the class.
The group joins an Adidas football roster headlined by three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes, Cowboys DE Micah Parsons, Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jets WR Garrett Wilson and Chiefs DT Chris Jones, among others. The dozen prospects also mark a jump in the number of signees to the brand following last year's Adidas rookie NFL class, which included Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr., Bears WR Rome Odunze, Colts WR Adonai Mitchell and Panthers WR Xavier Legette.
The 2025 NFL draft begins at 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay, Wis.