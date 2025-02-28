Travis Hunter Devises Ambitious Plan to Outdo Deion Sanders's NFL Career
Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter already has ambitious goals entering the 2025 NFL draft. Hunter wants to become the No. 1 pick in the draft and aims to continue playing on both sides of the ball as a pro.
Perhaps his most ambitious goal, though, is to outdo Colorado coach Deion Sanders in his career. Hunter confirmed at the NFL combine that it is still his goal to surpass Sanders's accomplishments.
“First I need three Super Bowls rings, and I also have to play good enough to get a gold jacket," Hunter said on CBS Sports.
Sanders, one of the best players in NFL history, is a lofty legacy for Hunter to follow. Over his illustrious career, Sanders won two Super Bowls, NFL Defensive Player of the Year, was a first-team All-Pro six times, and earned a spot as a member of the NFL's 100th anniversary all-time team.
Even three Super Bowls and making the Hall of Fame might not be enough for Hunter to completely surpass Sanders.
Though it won't be easy to reach the heights that Sanders did during his career, it feels unwise to bet against Hunter. After all, Hunter has proven to be one of a kind in his own regard, committed to playing an unreal number of snaps at two different positions. Hunter won awards for his play at both receiver and cornerback in college football, and later took home the Heisman trophy.
It's hard not to see Hunter achieving remarkable success once he enters the NFL this spring.