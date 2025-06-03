SI

Travis Hunter Is Making Highlight-Reel Plays on Defense at Jaguars OTAs

Hunter is making his presence felt at cornerback during Jaguars OTAs.

Tim Capurso

Hunter is already making an impact on defense at Jaguars OTAs. / Screengrab Twitter @Jaguars
It didn't take Travis Hunter long to make a highlight reel play for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hunter, playing the position of cornerback against Jaguars wide receiver Darius Lassiter during OTAs on Tuesday, was in tight sideline coverage on the pass-catcher as a deep ball was lofted Lassiter's way. Hunter, showing off his freakish athleticism, leapt in the air and tipped the ball with his right hand. While some views appeared to show he had come down with the ball for what would have been an interception in a real game, others seemingly showed the ball touching the turf, rendering it an incomplete pass.

Either way, it's clear that Hunter prevented what would have been a big gain for the Jaguars offense with his incredible play.

Hunter won the 2024 Heisman Trophy and was selected by the Jaguars with the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft on the strength of his two-way abilities. And while he has been seeing more time at wide receiver during this portion of OTAs—in which he plays offense and defense on alternating days—Jaguars secondary coach Ron Milus has asked head coach Liam Coen if Hunter can see more time on the defensive side of the ball.

It's not hard to see why.

Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

