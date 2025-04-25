SI

Travis Hunter Paused His Draft Press Conference Hoping Shedeur Sanders Was Going to Saints

Sanders was passed by multiple teams in the first round.

Madison Williams

Newly drafted two-way star for the Jacksonville Jaguars Travis Hunter pauses his press conference.
Former Colorado teammates Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter were excited to see where each other landed in the NFL draft on Thursday.

Hunter was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 2 pick after they traded up to draft the two-way star. However, Sanders waited the whole night to hear his name, and at this point, he's likely going to fall to the second round.

Earlier in the night, though, Hunter was still hopeful for his teammate and friend to be picked in the top 10. While Hunter was giving his press conference after being drafted, he paused a question when he heard the New Orleans Saints' pick was in at No. 9, as he thought Sanders might be picked there. He looked disappointed when Sanders's name wasn't called.

"My bad, I was hoping that was Shedeur," Hunter said.

There was a time this offseason when the Saints were an option for Sanders, but they instead drafted Texas offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. with the No. 9 pick. The Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Giants were two other possibilities, but they both passed on Sanders, with the Giants trading up for another quarterback, Jaxson Dart. We may have to wait another day to see Hunter's reaction to Sanders being drafted.

A clip was posted of Sanders's reaction to the Jaguars selecting Hunter on Thursday night, and he looked proud of his Colorado teammate.

