Cameras Caught Shedeur Sanders's Reaction to Jaguars Drafting Travis Hunter
As one door closes in Boulder, Colo., another opens in Jacksonville for newly minted NFL rookie Travis Hunter.
The Colorado two-way star was selected as the No. 2 pick by the Jaguars in the 2025 NFL draft on Thursday night, and it doesn't take a football analyst or expert to know that Jacksonville really wanted him. The Jags traded up with the Cleveland Browns and had to part ways with quite the bevy of draft picks in return for Hunter.
While Hunter was living the dream in Green Bay, his former Colorado teammate and fellow draft prospect Shedeur Sanders was watching it all unfold at a watch party in his father and coach Deion's house outside of Dallas.
Sanders was seen sitting on a couch alongside brother Shilo as the Jaguars were about to make their No. 2 pick. When Hunter's name was announced, Sanders looked fairly unsurprised and immediately started clapping:
Such a special moment for Sanders to see his Buffaloes star receiver find a home in the NFL.
Deion was also in the house to watch Hunter's big moment, and he looked every bit like a proud dad:
As for Sanders, the Colorado quarterback has seen his character get attacked by anonymous coaches in recent months and could fall to the second round of the draft despite once being considered a top-10 pick. When Sanders's name is ultimately called, you can bet Hunter will be cheering him on, too.