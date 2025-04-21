Travis Hunter Posts Epic Message to Doubters Days Before NFL Draft
Though Travis Hunter is considered by multiple analysts to be the top prospect in this year's NFL draft, as well as the best cornerback and wide receiver in the field by some analysts, he has still faced his fair share of doubt. From those who said Hunter wasn't deserving of the Heisman Trophy over Ashton Jeanty or that Hunter won't be able to play both receiver and cornerback in the NFL, Hunter has not been free of criticism through the draft process.
Days before the NFL draft, Hunter took to Instagram and appeared to address any critics of him as a player. He posted a picture of him smiling with all the trophies he earned at Colorado along with the caption: "He's not the best WR. He's not the best DB. He's OVERRATED. GENERATIONAL."
Hunter can certainly let the accolades speak for themselves. Outside of winning the Heisman Trophy, he took home a slew of other awards for his play at each position, including the Biletnikoff Award for the best receiver in the nation and the Chuck Bednarik Award for the defensive player of the year.
Hunter has had his critics, but he's still one of the most beloved prospects in this class. He's received glowing reviews from a variety of teams and analysts, and he's even been compared to three-time MVP Shohei Ohtani by Browns general manager Andrew Berry. He's dumbfounded the league with his ability to play so well on both sid es of the football in college, and overall, the noise surrounding him as he enters the NFL should be far more positive than negative.