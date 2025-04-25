SI

Travis Hunter Was Preparing to Be Selected by Jaguars Before NFL Draft

Ryan Phillips

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter is selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Travis Hunter had a feeling he'd wind up in Jacksonville.

After the Jaguars traded up to the No. 2 pick to select the Colorado star cornerback and wide receiver, he revealed he thought he might end up there.

According to Demetrius Harvey of Jacksonville.com, Hunter said he was looking for houses in Jacksonville the night before the draft. When he met with his agent last week, they thought it could happen as well.

NFL Network reporter Cameron Wolfe claims the Jaguars and Cleveland Browns were discussing a deal for the No. 2 pick for two weeks. It's possible Hunter and his agent caught wind of the talks.

Most mock drafts had Hunter landing with the Browns at No. 2, but the Jaguars instead sent a haul of picks to Cleveland to move up and select the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.

Not only did Hunter wind up where he wanted to go, the Jaguars plan to let him play both ways.

Ryan Phillips
