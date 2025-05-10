Travis Hunter Reveals Unexpected First Purchase After Getting Drafted By Jaguars
Travis Hunter graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder on Thursday, officially earning his degree before entering in the NFL. As he walked the stage to graduate following three years of college, he was still repping his new team by wearing a pair of Jacksonville Jaguars pajama pants underneath his graduation gown.
Hunter shared Saturday that those Jaguars pajama pants were his first purchase on Amazon after Jacksonville Jaguars traded up to the No. 2 pick to take him in this year's draft.
Though some NFL rookies purchase a car, jewelry or a gift for their mom once they get drafted, Hunter opted to get pajama pants of his team. Even while graduating, Hunter noted that he was still thinking about getting back to Jacksonville to play football.
"It was a blessing to be the first person in my family to walk across the stage, but I was just thinking about getting back to work and coming back and playing football," Hunter said. "... [The pajamas], that's the first thing I ordered on Amazon when I got drafted. That night."
Fortunately for Hunter, the day after his graduation marked the start of the Jaguars' rookie minicamp. Hunter has already turned heads with his routes and drills on the practice field, and will begin getting reps on the defensive side of the ball next week.