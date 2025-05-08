SI

Travis Hunter Shared Fired-Up Message After Graduating From Colorado Before NFL Career

The two-way star can truly do it all.

Mike Kadlick

Hunter graduated from the University of Colorado on Thursday.
Hunter graduated from the University of Colorado on Thursday. / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Travis Hunter is adding yet another line to his impressive resume.

As shared by the Colorado Buffaloes football team on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday morning, the Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/defensive back has officially graduated from the University of Colorado.

"Sup Buff nation, it's ya boy Trav," he said in a selfie video. "...Boys out here graduating man!"

It's been quite the year for Hunter, who, after winning the Big 12's Defensive Player of the Year award and the Heisman Trophy last season, was selected No. 2 overall by the Jags in last month's NFL draft. A star on both offense and defense, the 21-year-old wants to be referred to as both a wide receiver and a defensive back in the league. He can now also be called a college graduate.

Hunter will now head right from Boulder to Jacksonville, as the Jaguars are set to begin their rookie minicamp this coming Saturday. Here's to hoping we get plenty of highlights from Duval's new No. 12.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

