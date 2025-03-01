Travis Hunter Makes Controversial Claim In Dual-Threat Comparison to Shohei Ohtani
The number of dual-threat players in the professional sports world is set to grow in late-April.
Joining Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher/slugger Shohei Ohtani—who homered in his first spring training at-bat on Friday—former Colorado star Travis Hunter is expected to be among the top picks in the 2025 NFL draft.
Hunter played both offense and defense for the Buffaloes over the last two seasons and won the Heisman Trophy for his accomplishments in 2024. Now in Indianapolis this week for the NFL scouting combine, he was asked at his very crowded media availability which feat was harder—his or Ohtani's—and gave a pretty controversial answer.
"Probably... what I do in football," Hunter answered. "Because it's a lot on your body. You know Ohtani, he's a great player but you gotta do a lot in football."
Hmm.
Don't get me wrong, what Hunter accomplished over his college football career—and the strain that he put on his body to do so—is incredible. But Ohtani has consistently posted at the highest level for the last seven years. Hunter hasn't even been drafted yet.
While there's no doubt that he has the potential to ultimately leave his mark on the NFL when it's all said and done, that's all it is right now. Potential.