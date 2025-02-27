SI

The Crowd at Travis Hunter's NFL Combine Media Availability Was Wild

The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner is expected to be among the top picks in the 2025 NFL draft.

Mike Kadlick

Hunter is expected to be selected in the top five of the 2025 NFL draft. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Former Colorado Buffaloes cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter is a superstar. Following his incredible 2024 season, he was named first-team All-Big 12, the Fred Biletnikoff Award winner, the Chuck Bednarik Award winner, the Paul Hornung Award winner, and the Heisman Trophy winner. The whole nine yards.

With all these accolades and accomplishments comes plenty of fame—and said fame was firmly on display at the 2025 NFL scouting combine. 

When Hunter spoke with the assembled media in Indianapolis on Wednesday morning, the crowd that was there to hear him speak was a incredible. It looked like a concert.

Here’s a look, courtesy of NFL Network’s Stacey Dales:

If you squint, you can see him way back there at the podium.

For context, here’s a look at Hunter’s scrum compared to fellow draft prospect Alijah Huzzie:

There's level to this.

Hunter—arguably the greatest two-way star in NCAA history—told reporters that while he's open to playing both sides of the ball in the NFL, it's not his job to figure that out.

"I'd like to play both sides of the ball," the 21-year-old said. "If they give me the opportunity to play both sides of the ball, I'm going to play both sides."

While Hunter will meet with teams this week in Indy, he's not expected to participate in any drills at the combine, and will instead wait for his pro day.

Hunter is expected to be among the first several players in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft—set for April 24.

