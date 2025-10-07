Travis Hunter Had Wholesome Reunion With Woman He Helped on Plane
Travis Hunter was greeted by a familiar face before the Jaguars' 31-28 win over the Chiefs on Monday. The Jaguars' cornerback and wide receiver met up with Sandy Combs pregame, the woman he sat next to on a plane in May, who raved about how helpful and polite Hunter was.
Combs, who ended up sitting next to Hunter after accidentally booking herself a first-class ticket on a flight from Denver to Jacksonville, wrote of Hunter on Facebook in May "I had the most wonderful flight home from Denver. I met the nicest young man who sat next to me. He offered to put my bag in the overhead compartment and helped me with my tray. He was always polite, saying 'yes ma’am' or 'no ma’am.' Anyone would be proud to have him as a son or grandson—so polite."
Combs initially didn't realize who Hunter was until people on the flight kept telling him "congratulations" and taking pictures. When she learned he was an athlete and a recently drafted Jaguars player, she quickly told her sons she wanted his jersey.
On Monday, Combs was in a Travis Hunter jersey at the game and shared a hug with the rookie on the field.
She might have been a good luck charm, as the Jaguars went on to earn the victory, and Hunter caught three passes for 64 yards. He played a total of 64 combined snaps on offense and defense in the game as the Jaguars moved to 4-1 on the season.