Travis Kelce Had Awkward Exchange With Reporters About Taylor Swift Proposal at Super Bowl
Love will be in the air when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, but it may not be on Travis Kelce’s mind.
The Chiefs star will be focused on helping his team win three consecutive Super Bowls, having racked up 136 yards and scored one touchdown this postseason so far. With Taylor Swift expected to support him at Caesars Superdome, many fans are wondering whether Kelce will pop the big question to Swift, “Love Story” style, if the Chiefs win the game. Some are even betting on it.
Kelce was not-so-subtly prodded about proposing to Swift at Super Bowl Media Day on Monday night, and he quickly shut that talk down:
“A Super Bowl ring?” Kelce said, when asked whether he was going to give anyone a special ring. “Next question.”
Kelce was then asked a follow-up question on a potential proposal again.
“Man, back-to-back, you guys are crazy,” Kelce said. “Wouldn’t you like to know?”
It was a somewhat awkward moment, to say the least, between Kelce and NFL reporters during an otherwise smooth-sailing media day. The Chiefs tight end was happy to answer any non-proposal related questions about Swift, talking at length about her homemade pop tarts and praising her “superstar” impact.
“If she’s out here being the superstar she is, never taking no for an answer, and always working her tail off, I better match that energy for sure,” Kelce said.
Put the engagement rumors to rest—for now.