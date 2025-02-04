Travis Kelce Had Perfect Line Validating ‘Tayvoodoo’ Theory at Super Bowl Media Day
There aren’t many teams in the NFL that can say they’ve benefitted from “voodoo” during the NFL season. The Kansas City Chiefs are one of them.
“Tayvoodoo,” unofficially defined as “a sudden wave of karma resulting in crippling of mental or physical health or sudden drop in fame,” has typically been used to explain the unfortunate fate of those who cross Taylor Swift in the entertainment industry. But the term quickly endeared itself to Chiefs fans, who noticed their team had won several games this season by some kind of fate, luck—or in this case, “Tayvoodoo.”
The Chiefs’ game-sealing blocked field goal against the Denver Broncos, fortuitous recovered fumble against the Las Vegas Raiders, lucky doink against the Los Angeles Chargers—these examples could all serve as evidence of the phenomenon during the NFL regular season.
Chiefs star Travis Kelce himself seemed to validate the “Tayvoodoo” theory during his Super Bowl media day on Monday.
“I think we’re both, we love to manifest things, for sure,” Kelce said. “And you can’t say it’s not real because we’re here right? So whatever she was doing I’m sure it helped!”
Coming from the Chiefs player who arguably manifested his relationship with Swift two summers ago with a simple dream and a friendship bracelet, it’s not surprising to hear Kelce speak highly of all things related to his girlfriend.
We’ll see if the mysterious “Tayvoodoo” does end up working its magic during the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 9.