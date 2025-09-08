Xavier Worthy Injury Update: Andy Reid Shares Good News on Chiefs WR
Good news for Chiefs fans: Xavier Worthy's dislocated shoulder injury does not appear to be season-ending.
Kansas City coach Andy Reid provided an update on his receiver's injury status during his Monday press conference.
“He’s rehabbing and working his shoulder, we’ll see where it goes, day by day,” Reid said.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted that Reid's response leads him to believe that Worthy will rehab the shoulder and wear a brace instead of undergoing immediate surgery. This is what was reported to likely happen with Worthy on Sunday, and now Reid's answer seems to line up with that. Regardless of how the Chiefs go about Worthy's recovery, he will miss some time while building up the strength in his shoulder. It's unknown how much time the receiver is expected to miss.
Worthy suffered the injury early in Friday's Chiefs–Chargers game in Brazil when he collided with teammate Travis Kelce on a route. He was taken into the locker room and didn't return to the game.
Worthy's injury comes at a bad time for the Chiefs as they're already without two receivers. Rashee Rice is beginning the season on a six-game suspension after he entered a guilty plea to two felony charges last month stemming from a March 2024 multi-car crash that left multiple people injured. Rookie Jalen Royals is dealing with a knee injury that kept him out of the season opener.